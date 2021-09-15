WAYNE HORN

Wayne “Tex” A. Horn, age 71 of Poteet passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. Tex had an overwhelming love for his family and friends. His best times were when he spent them with his kids and grandkids. He was an avid Nascar fan and would never miss a race on television. His favorite pastime was going to the casinos. Tex was a successful businessman who was a staple in the community. He would work from sun up to sun down and would often joke to other men they were weak if they didn’t do the same.