Walnut Ridge, AR

Thelma Davis

Jonesboro Sun
 4 days ago

Thelma Louise Davis, 92, of Walnut Ridge, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 24, 1929, in Lauratown, to Hubert Colbert and Beulah Wilson Colbert. She graduated from Black Rock High School in May of 1947, and in October of that year, married her high school sweetheart, Earl Davis Jr. She worked for Wurlitzer Piano Co. in DeKalb, Ill., until it closed, and then obtained her Associate Degree in Library Science.

