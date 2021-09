August’s inflation report was heralded as a sign that rising prices are slowing down. If only that were true. People so want to believe that inflation is temporary that they will seize on any good news as a silver lining. That’s what happened this week when the monthly consumer price index data was announced. The “core CPI,” which excludes prices from the food and energy sectors, rose at 0.1 percent, while the full index rose at 0.3 percent. Both rates were lower than the previous month, leading to reports saying that inflation has peaked and the worst was over.

