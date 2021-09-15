CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

By THE EDITORS AT ANDREW MCMEEL
Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

On Aug. 20, officers in St. Augustine Beach responded to a call that a woman on the beach was behaving erratically and needed CPR, The Smoking Gun reported. But when first responders tried to escort her to an ambulance, Kailani Jo Kroll, 39, began running back and forth on the street. Because she hadn’t committed a crime, officers and rescue workers started to pack up to leave, and that’s when Kroll jumped into the cab of a fire truck and tried to drive away. Kroll was pulled from the truck and later told police, “I’m sorry for trying to take the truck, I lost my marbles.” When asked if she was under the influence of anything, she told them she had taken the “elixir of life.” Kroll was charged with grand theft auto and resisting law enforcement officers.

Reading Eagle

Hurricane Ida leads to some drowned rats in NYC [News of the Weird]

When Hurricane Ida swept through New York, the heavy rain and flooding did an estimated $50 million in damage. But in the Big Apple, there’s a silver lining: The storm may have cleared out a significant portion of the rat population that lived in the sewers and subway system. Experts believe hundreds of thousands of rats may have died as sewer systems were overwhelmed and dumped into local bays and estuaries, where the rodents later washed up on beaches.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Palm Beach Interactive

Weird News: 'Reunion' goes awry as frisky woman filches man's wallet

Touchy-stealy: After enjoying a meal at an eatery in the 9100 block of West Atlantic Avenue, a man said he was approached by a woman who claimed that she knew him. Whether she actually knew him or not, she quickly began getting to know him by placing her hands all over his body. During this touchy-feely reunion, the man said the woman managed to steal nearly $400 in cash that he had on his person without him realizing it. A review of a nearby surveillance camera provided negative results.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Rolling Stone

New York Restaurant Hostess Attacked After Asking Guests to Show Proof of Vaccination

A hostess at a restaurant in Manhattan was assaulted by three tourists from Texas after asking that they show proof of vaccine. The incident took place on Thursday, September 16th, at the Italian restaurant Carmine’s. Earlier this week, New York City’s mandate requiring people to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 for indoor activities — like eating at restaurants and attending concerts — officially went into effect. Per a statement provided by the NYPD, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, said she “got into a dispute with three unknown females after she requested to see their Covid-19 vaccine card. The individuals struck her...
MANHATTAN, NY
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

‘I Had Goosebumps’: Woman Finds Video of Gabby Petito’s Van

A family traveling the country on their bus has posted video of what appears to be van-life couple Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s vehicle in Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 27. Jenn Bethune, who blogs about her clan’s adventures, told The Daily Beast that the white Ford van stood out because it had Florida plates—and her family is also from the Sunshine State. They were about to stop and say hello but saw that the van was dark—it was about 6 p.m.—so they drove on. Bethune said she didn’t think about it again until someone who knew they had been in Grand Teton in late August suggested she might have seen the couple, and she quickly found the GoPro footage.
FLORIDA STATE
Gabby Petito told police her fiancé was a ‘downer’ who didn’t believe she would succeed with travel blog

Missing van life blogger Gabby Petito told police that her fiance didn’t think she could make her travel website successful and described him as a “downer” following an argument that prompted bystanders to call 911.Ms Petito was reported missing by her family on 11 September after her fiance Brian Laundrie returned from their trip alone at the beginning of the month. She was last heard from at the end of August, several weeks after having an argument with Mr Laundrie that resulted in law enforcement being called.In body cam footage shared by Utah police – who responded to a...
TRAVEL
Wrestling-edge.com

Batista ‘Demands’ Arrest After Disturbing Attack

The former WWE star Batista certainly loves animals and he recently saw a dog who was abused. He eventually found out that the abuse caused disturbing damage to the pup’s neck. Batista offers money to arrest dog abusers. Now the former World Champion has offered huge cash money for the...
ANIMALS
foxsanantonio.com

Giant rodents encroaching into upscale suburb in Argentina

NORDELTA, Argentina - Groups of capybara, a giant South American rodent species, have been encroaching into an upscale suburb of Argentina's capital Buenos Aires. The increasingly confident animals can be seen wandering through streets and gardens in the Nordelta district. But resident Gabriel Iglesias said the area's relationship with the...
ANIMALS

