NEWS OF THE WEIRD

On Aug. 20, officers in St. Augustine Beach responded to a call that a woman on the beach was behaving erratically and needed CPR, The Smoking Gun reported. But when first responders tried to escort her to an ambulance, Kailani Jo Kroll, 39, began running back and forth on the street. Because she hadn’t committed a crime, officers and rescue workers started to pack up to leave, and that’s when Kroll jumped into the cab of a fire truck and tried to drive away. Kroll was pulled from the truck and later told police, “I’m sorry for trying to take the truck, I lost my marbles.” When asked if she was under the influence of anything, she told them she had taken the “elixir of life.” Kroll was charged with grand theft auto and resisting law enforcement officers.