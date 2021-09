Melissa Renee Lenderman Ragan, 51, of Walnut Ridge, died Thursday Sept. 2, 2021, in Sharp County, Arkansas. She was born Aug. 30, 1970, in Walnut Ridge, to Jerry Lenderman and Patsy King Lenderman. She spent most of her life in NEA having lived in Walnut Ridge, Walnut Corner, Pocahontas and Paragould. She had worked at Jones and Vining until the Covid pandemic. She loved her family very much.