5 COVID-Related Things Everyone in Boise Needs To Know Right Now

By Jen Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here we go again? The plot thickened Tuesday when Boise Mayor, Lauren McLean, announced new COVID-19 policies for events this fall, and it felt a little like 2020 might be happening all over again. But this is why it won't. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said Tuesday that changes are coming...

