Lisa Ann Taylor, 54, of Walnut Ridge, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. She was born June 3, 1967, in Jonesboro, to David Warnick and Anna Martin Warnick. She loved her family more than anything. She was a lover of music and a big fan of Janis Joplin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Clapton, Elton John and the Eagles. She loved her dog, Ralph, and all her granddogs. She also loved to go on motorcycle rides with her husband. She worked as a kitchen aide and dietary aid for Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation.