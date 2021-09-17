'I claim a religious exemption to not take the COVID vaccine:' Lawyers say those words are not enough
You have to establish a link to the vaccine and your 'sincerely held' religious belief.www.wfmynews2.com
You have to establish a link to the vaccine and your 'sincerely held' religious belief.www.wfmynews2.com
How about instead of saying that you don't want it for religious reasons, u say u don't want it cause as a American citizen it's ur right to choose not to, given to u by the fighting men and women of the revolutionary War. U see this should not be a debate our Constitution is law overall and can not be infringed. Stand ur ground and rise America. WE THE PEOPLE
This article is not accurate. Employees do not to prove their religious beliefs are sincere. They should be, but employers are told by EEOC to assume requests are sincere. Employees do not need to substantiate their personal religious beliefs to employers. If you get fired and denied and exemption, file a charge with the EEOC and sue.
i will never take it dr faucistein and his chinese buddies and their gain of function are the reason it is even out there u want to trust biden harris faucistein cdc WHO fbi doj leaders in military not me i voted for America
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 737