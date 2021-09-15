CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kosciusko County, IN

Echoes Of The Past Host Kurt Miller Memorial Tractor Drive

By Staff Report
News Now Warsaw
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, the Echoes of the Past played host to 35 tractors for the Kurt Miller Memorial Tractor Drive. Participants from as far away as Logansport trailered tractors in to be a part of the 26-mile drive to honor Miller. Miller died at 17 in a tragic accident in 2015, according to a news release from Echoes of the Past. His love of all things agriculture is the driving force behind the tractor drive. He was an active member of the Beaver Dam 4-H group and the Tippecanoe Valley High School FFA. Miller showed calves at the Kosciusko County Fair and also entered his farm toy scene in general projects.

www.newsnowwarsaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mentone, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
Logansport, IN
City
Tippecanoe, IN
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
County
Kosciusko County, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Miller
Reuters

Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Authorities had begun...
EUROPE
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy