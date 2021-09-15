Ronnie “Frog” Light

Ronnie Ray “Frog” Light, 74, of Hoxie, died Sept. 2, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Born June 5, 1947, in Alicia, he was the son of the late Cleo and Thelma Hartley Light. Frog was united in marriage to Kathee Ketron on April 26, 1969. He was a farmer, salesman, owner and operator of Lights Equipment, an auctioneer, car dealer, and public servant, holding the office of Constable and Justice of Peace. He was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge, the Bono Antique Tractor Club and the first custom Land Applicator in Northeast Arkansas.