Albert City Man Charged With Stealing Thousands of Dollars Worth of Fuel
An Albert City man is in jail after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of gas from his former employer. According to the Newell Police Department, 48-year-old David Sanchez allegedly stole nearly 55-thousand dollars worth of fuel from Ag Partners in Newell. The investigation showed multiple unauthorized transactions using a company fuel card during the period from November of 2020 through August of this year.stormlakeradio.com
