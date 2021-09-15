Samsung Announces its New 24″ S4 Monitor with Integrated Webcam
Samsung has unveiled its latest monitor, the 24-inch Webcam Monitor S4, designed to suit the needs of hybrid workers. With a built-in webcam, speakers, and microphone, the monitor helps users connect and collaborate with ease. With a 2.0-megapixel FHD camera and an infrared camera, the S4 meets the specifications required to join a conference or attend virtual meetings. The pop-up camera is revealed by pushing it down into the monitor to make it spring up, creating a simple and seamless experience when video conferencing and connecting with others virtually.www.eteknix.com
Comments / 0