I can think of no better way to experience Nebraska than through a visit to our State Fair. From the tractor pull to the incredible food and the project showcase run by 4-H and FFA, the Nebraska State Fair brings the best of our state to Grand Island for 11 days each summer. It was a pleasure to visit this year’s fair and talk with many Nebraskans while taking in all the fair has to offer.

