Bobby Fort

Bobby Odell (Shorty) Fort, 83, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, at his daughter’s home in Jonesboro, following a lengthy battle with Lewy-Body disease. Born Dec. 21, 1937, to Pete and Ola Fort, he was a native of Egypt and a graduate of Egypt High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran and manager of the Egypt gin, where he also served as longtime bookkeeper/accountant for Rainwater Enterprises until he retired. He was a member of Egypt Baptist Church before moving to Jonesboro and joining Central Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and greeter and was a member of the Agape Life Group.