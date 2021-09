In response to some suggestions from local citizens, the providers and/or administrator at Morris County Hospital would like to make themselves available to answer more questions you might have relative to COVID and other health related concerns. We hear rumors as well, and would love for you to hear directly from us, the feedback we listen to from our healthcare associations, and what we further research, in addition. We suggest doing this via taped video responses to questions that you pose to us, anonymously as you may prefer, through this Survey Monkey input vehicle. The responses will be from our full team of providers, so you get everyone’s perspectives on questions they select.

MORRIS COUNTY, KS ・ 11 DAYS AGO