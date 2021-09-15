CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Syd & Smino deliver only the best vibes on 'Right Track'

By Dustin Heidt
variancemagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter releasing her incredible single "Fast Car" in July, Syd seems to be serving up an extension of summer with the followup. Now she's teamed up with Smino, who appears on Syd's new song "Right Track," which delivers only the best vibes, continuing the blissful energy from the previous single. It's also accompanied by a video co-directed by Syd.

variancemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
this song is sick

RHNO Delivers Another Delightful Indie Rock Track “Like The Magic”

Back in August, we had the pleasure of discovering indie rock group RHNO. The Brooklyn-based duo is back at it again with their latest single “Like Magic“. RHNO’s sound is best described as a modern revival of the indie music we loved in the mid-2010s. Like their previous releases, “Like Magic” is a pleasant, guitar-centered track. The sunny vocals shine over warm chords and zippy little guitar riffs. However, this song leans into more psychedelic territory. We’re treated to a dialed-up second half of the track, with an amped-up, echoing bass line on the bridge, and reverb-heavy synth. With this latest release, RHNO makes a strong case to be a future mainstay in our indie music rotation. After earning a spot on Spotify’s fresh finds playlist, it’s really only a matter of time before they blow up. We definitely recommend checking out this track using the link below. Enjoy!
MUSIC
defpen

New Music: Syd – Right Track (Featuring Smino)

It’s been about four years since Syd blessed our ears with a solo album, but it feels like we may be getting closer to a second project from The Internet’s lead vocalist. Over the last few months, the Los Angeles native has quietly popped out with the “Fast Car” video and a track called “Missing Out.” Now, Syd is turning up the heat with a new song called “Right Track” with Smino.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Syd Shares Collaborative New Song “Right Track” Featuring Smino

Singer-songwriter Syd has shared her brand new song “Right Track,” which features an appearance from Smino. The release follows her other singles “Fast Car” and “Missing Out,” both of which dropped earlier this year. “Right Track” consists of a ‘90s R&B tone while holding Destiny’s Child vibes throughout. It’s upbeat...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Smino
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syd Smino
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Elevates the Little Black Dress With Pearl-Embellished Heels and a Cape at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz was a spectacular sight last night while wearing head-to-toe black by Chanel. The “Madres Paralelas” actress, who has been on the circuit promoting the film, was spotted while arriving at the Yves Saint Laurent party during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Cruz donned a black velvet dress and a black netted cape. She accessorized the look with a sleek pulled-back ponytail with glitzy stud earrings. To address the footwear, Cruz popped on a pair of Chanel black peep-toe sandals that featured a striking pearl-embellished heel. The shoes incorporated an ankle strap that felt vintage-inspired yet efficient for security. For Cruz, her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Calls Out Jeweler For Selling Him Fake Pieces: "Don’t Fuccin Play Wit Me"

Earlier this week, Lil Durk warned people to beware of jewelers selling fake items and it didn't take long for Lil Baby to surface with a complaint. The rapper was outed for wearing a fake Patek, and after going viral, the Georgia rapper was upset to find out that the piece he spent $400K on was not real. He called out the "after market" jewelers who are taking advantage of customers looking to support high-end designers.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Exemplifies Chanel’s Classic Charm in Pearl-Stacked Heels & Knit Dress at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz looked like a dream dressed in head-to-toe Chanel at a photocall today for “Competencia Oficial” at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The carpet was flooded with well-dressed stars, but few could rival the stylish femininity that Cruz’s outfit conveyed. The off-the-shoulder knit dress was kept from leaning too much towards the girly side with the addition of edgier accessories like metallic cuffs and spiked hoop earrings. From the Chanel embossed bag to the pearl-embellished peep-toe shoes, every part of this outfit exemplified Chanel’s classic charm. It’s not a stretch to say that the shoes were definitely one of the most...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cedar Valley Daily Times

The Boy Band Night delivers the right stuff

They clapped and sang along, the music brought them to their feet, they danced in the aisles, and they were of all ages. The Boy Band Night from Chicago entertained a diverse age group at the Williams Center for the Arts last Saturday. The performance marked the first public performance...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Popcaan Delivers A Vibe For The Long Weekend With "Live Some Life"

We're officially on the last weekend of the summer -- an extended one, at that. Unfortunately, the summer festivities will be coming to a close as cold weather nears and the anticipation for fall holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving weekend grows. Just before the summer closes out, Popcaan emerged with...
MUSIC
DJBooth

Maxo Kream, Ari Lennox & Syd: Best of the Week

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here. Houston lionheart Maxo Kream taps Tyler, The Creator for “Big Persona,” which is just bars on...
MUSIC
variancemagazine.com

Dope Lemon shares kaleidoscopic new single 'Stingray Pete'

Angus Stone is stirring up a fire this weekend. The singer, who is one-half of the sibling duo Angus & Julia Stone, is kicking off the weekend with a new single under his cheeky moniker Dope Lemon. Today, he has shared "Stingray Pete," a delightfully kaleidoscopic wonder which showcases a singer absolutely owning and thriving in the spotlight.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy