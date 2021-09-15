Battlefield 2042 Delay Rumors Are Gathering Pace Online
Electronic Arts and Ripple Effect Studio’s upcoming Battlefield 2042 could be delayed, possibly into 2022, according to the latest Internet rumblings. Prominent YouTuber DEALER and Xbox Era co-founder Nick Baker are both hearing murmurs about a possible Battlefield 2042 delay, although to what extent is a bit mixed. Baker says that he’s hearing about a delay, but not necessarily into next year, although DEALER says he’s hearing whispers about the game being pushed to 2022.www.psu.com
Comments / 0