Despite being a betting-line favorite, Nevada getting $1 million to play at Kansas State
If this has happened before in college football, it's got to be rare. Despite being a betting-line favorite Saturday at Kansas State, the Nevada football team is getting a $1 million pay day from the Wildcats. The Nevada-Kansas State contract was signed in 2017, and this game will mark the fourth time in program history the Wolf Pack will get a seven-figure check for playing a game, joining contests with Texas A&M in 2015 ($1.5 million), Northwestern in 2017 ($1.3 million) and Notre Dame in 2016 ($1 million). Nevada has five future $1 million-plus games on the schedule.nevadasportsnet.com
