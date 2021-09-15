Despite being a betting-line favorite, Nevada getting $1 million to play at Kansas State

In Saturday's Nevada-Kansas State matchup, few would disagree with the claim the Wolf Pack has the superior offensive skill players. The Wolf Pack boasts a number of potential NFL players, led by quarterback Carson Strong. But Strong and his cast of talented running backs, wide receivers and tight ends would be the first to tell you they can't dominate a game without the help of the big boys up front. And Nevada's offensive and defensive lines will be tested Saturday when the Wolf Pack lines up Saturday across from Big 12 team Kansas State.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO