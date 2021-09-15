CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Despite being a betting-line favorite, Nevada getting $1 million to play at Kansas State

By Chris Murray
nevadasportsnet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf this has happened before in college football, it's got to be rare. Despite being a betting-line favorite Saturday at Kansas State, the Nevada football team is getting a $1 million pay day from the Wildcats. The Nevada-Kansas State contract was signed in 2017, and this game will mark the fourth time in program history the Wolf Pack will get a seven-figure check for playing a game, joining contests with Texas A&M in 2015 ($1.5 million), Northwestern in 2017 ($1.3 million) and Notre Dame in 2016 ($1 million). Nevada has five future $1 million-plus games on the schedule.

nevadasportsnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Janesville Gazette

Jay Norvell has Nevada ready for trip to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nevada has never made the pilgrimage to the plains to face Kansas State in football until this season. That doesn't mean coach Jay Norvell doesn't know what the Wolf Pack are about to face Saturday. Norvell played for longtime Wildcats coach Bill Snyder at Iowa in...
KANSAS STATE
nevadasportsnet.com

Nevada's physicality and toughness in the trenches will be tested against Kansas State

In Saturday's Nevada-Kansas State matchup, few would disagree with the claim the Wolf Pack has the superior offensive skill players. The Wolf Pack boasts a number of potential NFL players, led by quarterback Carson Strong. But Strong and his cast of talented running backs, wide receivers and tight ends would be the first to tell you they can't dominate a game without the help of the big boys up front. And Nevada's offensive and defensive lines will be tested Saturday when the Wolf Pack lines up Saturday across from Big 12 team Kansas State.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Snyder
Person
Jay Norvell
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings following an eventful Week 3. Week 3 of the 2021 college football season did not disappoint. The third full weekend of the season was highlighted by Auburn’s trip to Penn State. The Nittany Lions hosted the Tigers for their annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won a classic, holding off Auburn, 28-20, to remain undefeated on the year.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska’s Showing Today

No. 5 Oklahoma just wrapped up a 23-16 win over Nebraska in a game that was much closer than many expected it to be. Nebraska fans aren’t really in the business of moral victories, but they should be encouraged by their team’s performance. Quarterback Adrian Martinez (289 passing yards, two total touchdowns) played one of his best games, and the Husker defense made life hard for OU quarterback Spencer Rattler and company.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nevadasportsnet.com

Return of the Kap: Behind the scenes of Colin Kaepernick's secret Reno return

On Friday night, more than 600 Wolf Pack fans crowded into the Reno Ballroom to celebrate the school’s 2020-21 Hall of Fame class, a group of nine inductees highlighted by Colin Kaepernick, the NCAA record-breaking quarterback and a key member of Nevada’s 2010 “Dream Team” that finished 11th in the nation.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#American Football#The Nevada Kansas State#Texas A M#Notre Dame#The Wolf Pack#Fbs#Bold#Cal 33#Oregon State 28#Washington State 55#Northwestern 21 2006#Texas Tech 35#Cal 31#Nevada 20#Boston College 13#Ucla 58#Washington State 13
chatsports.com

Vaughn, Kansas State pummel Nevada 38-17

Saturday’s contest between the Nevada Wolf Pack and Kansas State Wildcats featured the battle between two 2-0 teams and two offensive stalwarts: Nevada quarterback Carson Strong and Kansas State tailback Deuce Vaughn. Behind its staunch rushing attack with dominant offensive line play, Kansas State came out on top — earning...
KANSAS STATE
sports360az.com

VIDEO – Former Valley Star QB Gaining National Attention in Utah

Quarterback Devin Brown(class of 2022) left Queen Creek high school for Corner Canyon High in Draper, Utah. Could he be on the radar for Arizona State? Brown met with Claudia Faust on Friday afternoon, ahead of his team’s win later in the day over arch-rival American Fork 55-21. Brown ran for four scores and threw two touchdowns in the victory, keeping Corner Canyon undefeated on the season. Claudia spoke with Brown on several subjects.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
Sports
Boston College
Ely Daily Times

Frederick Commentary: Nevada AGs bet the ‘come’ line

The position of attorney general in Nevada has long been a stepping stone for higher office. Prominent Nevada figures such as Alan Bible, Robert List, Dick Bryan, Frankie Sue Del Papa, Brian Sandoval, Catherine Cortez Mastos and Adam Laxalt made— or tried to make— the jump to, say, governor or the U.S. Senate.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy