James Larry Gibbens, 76, of Ravenden, passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2021. Born May 24, 1945, in Ravenden, he was the son of the late J.B. and Imogene Holder Gibbens. He was the owner and operator of the Gibbens 66 Station in Ravenden for 50 years and served as Ravenden’s mayor for 45 years. Larry was a people person, he loved politics, collecting coins and swapping baseball cards with his grandson Chris.