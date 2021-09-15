CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Medal of Honor recipients visit Duxbury

Duxbury Clipper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, two Medal of Honor Recipients, Captain Florent Groberg, U.S. Army and Lieutenant Colonel William Swenson, U.S. Army, flew in a Blackhawk helicopter last Wednesday to Duxbury for a visit before joining fellow Medal of Honor recipients at their annual convention which was held in Boston this year. Duxbury resident Cathy Johnson, is on the Medal of Honor committee and coordinated the Duxbury Public Schools as one of the school visits.

