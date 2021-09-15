Medal of Honor recipients visit Duxbury

On Wednesday, two Medal of Honor Recipients, Captain Florent Groberg, U.S. Army and Lieutenant Colonel William Swenson, U.S. Army, flew in a Blackhawk helicopter last Wednesday to Duxbury for a visit before joining fellow Medal of Honor recipients at their annual convention which was held in Boston this year. Duxbury resident Cathy Johnson, is on the Medal of Honor committee and coordinated the Duxbury Public Schools as one of the school visits.