CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sale will secure future of Britain's Channel 4, minister says

By Paul Sandle
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15X2Sr_0bx1mEpF00

CAMBRIDGE, England (Reuters) -Britain’s Channel 4 will be able to access more money to compete with streaming giants Amazon and Netflix if it comes under private ownership, a minister said on Wednesday.

Britain's government said in June here it was planning to sell the publicly owned but commercially funded broadcaster, launched nearly 39 years ago as an edgy alternative to the BBC and ITV.

“If Channel 4 wants to grow then at some point soon it will need cash. Without it, Channel 4 won’t have the money to invest in technology and programming, and it won’t be able to compete with the streaming giants,” junior minister John Whittingdale told the Royal Television Society’s Convention.

A consultation on the plan, which has been publicly criticised by Channel 4 itself, closed on Tuesday. Its chief executive Alex Mahon said there was no evidence to show that a privatised Channel 4 would be able to better fulfill its remit.

“There’s no data and there’s no evidence as yet that Channel 4 would have been more able to sustain that mission, (...) its delivery of social impact, its support of indies and the creative community in 10 years time if it was in private hands,” Mahon said at the convention.

The consultation on privatising Channel 4 was launched by Oliver Dowden before he was replaced as culture minister by Nadine Dorries on Wednesday. His speech to the convention was delivered remotely by Whittingdale.

Channel 4, which broadcast the AIDs drama “It’s a Sin” this year, has a remit to provide challenging and distinctive programming for audiences under-served by other broadcasters.

Rather than making programmes, it commissions them from production companies, helping sustain Britain’s successful independent TV sector.

Channel 4 said this month that research by Ernst & Young showed that removing its unique publisher-broadcaster model could result in a 2 billion pound ($2.76 billion) reduction in its contribution to the creative economy over 10 years.

Whittingdale said its public service remit would remain.

“So if we do choose to proceed with a sale, I will make sure it remains subject to proper public service obligations,” he said, adding that this would cover a commitment to commissioning programming from independents.

($1 = 0.7243 pound)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I’m worried sick’: Hundreds of vulnerable people waiting months to join relatives they depend on in UK

Syed and Fahad Hussain live 3,800 miles apart, but the brothers speak on the phone at least five times a day. “I’m trying all day to keep talking to him,” says Syed, 32, a British national living in Hayes, west London. “I’m very scared that he could take any step – even end his life or something.”Fahad, 34 suffers from severe depression and anxiety. He lives alone in Karachi, Pakistan, and relies on money transfers from his brother and his wife, Agnieszka TabaczyÅska, a Polish national, to survive. Racist abuse Fahad experienced while studying and working in Austria for five...
HEALTH
The Independent

UK government holds emergency talks to bolster energy firms

Britain's business secretary will hold emergency talks with industry leaders and consumer groups Monday as the U.K. government looks for ways to support energy companies threatened by soaring natural gas prices. Kwasi Kwarteng said late Sunday that Britain’s energy regulator would ensure gas and electricity keeps flowing to customers if their energy supplier fails. If necessary, the government will appoint a special administrator to ensure supplies until a company can be rescued or its customers moved to new suppliers, he said.Four small energy companies have failed in recent weeks because of the sudden increase in gas prices worldwide. Wholesale...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Britain monitoring CO2 supplies 'minute by minute', says minister

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - To maintain domestic supplies of CO2 the British government is in constant contact with companies who produce the gas and is monitoring the situation “minute by minute”, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday. Kwarteng told parliament he met Tony Will, chief executive of fertiliser...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
John Whittingdale
Person
Nadine Dorries
Reuters

Britain will not be bailing out failing energy companies - minister

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s government will not bail out failing energy companies, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday, after wholesale gas prices soared, forcing some smaller suppliers to cease trading. “The government will not be bailing out failed companies, there will be no rewards for failure or...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Gas prices in the UK could trigger food shortages within weeks

London (CNN Business) — UK supermarkets could face shortages of meat and other fresh food within weeks after soaring gas prices prompted a major US fertilizer manufacturer to suspend production, turning off most of Britain's supply of carbon dioxide to the food and drink industry in the process. Illinois-based CF...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 4#Britain#Uk#Itv#Ernst Young
Variety

U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries Makes Debut at London Tech Week After Shock Appointment

Newly appointed U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries delivered the opening keynote at the London Tech Week conference on Monday with a promise of “stable digital regulation.” Dorries, whose full official title is Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said that she would deliver on the U.K. government’s digital regulation ambitions, set out in July by her predecessor Oliver Dowden. Broadly, the regulation aims to actively promote innovation; achieve forward-looking and coherent outcomes; and exploit opportunities and address challenges in the international arena. “I intend to carry on that good work which has already been achieved. As your new digital...
U.K.
International Business Times

Extra Security For N.Z. Women's Cricketers In Britain

New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday boosted security around the women's national team currently touring Britain as a precaution after a threatening email was received by English officials. NZC, which last week abruptly abandoned the Black Caps' tour of Pakistan over security fears for the men's team, said the latest threat...
SPORTS
Variety

U.K. TV Industry Fete British Emmy Awards Triumph: ‘It’s a Golden Era for U.K. Film and TV’

The U.K.’s film and television bodies celebrated their compatriots’ winning streak at the Emmy Awards on Sunday evening, with British talent taking home dozens of gongs, including Michaela Coel’s win for best writing in a limited/anthology/TV movie for “I May Destroy You” and Josh O’Connor’s Emmy for lead drama actor for “The Crown,” along with wins for Ewan McGregor, Kate Winslet, Peter Morgan, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and John Oliver. So over-represented were British talent on the podium that on social media, Twitter users nicknamed the event the “British Emmys.” That’s despite the fact that the show was...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Boris Johnson: We will have to do everything we can to stop energy firms failing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “we’ll have to do everything we can” to prevent energy companies going under as wholesale gas prices surge in the UK.OGUK, representing the offshore oil and gas industry, reported wholesale prices for gas have surged 250% since January – with a 70% rise since August alone.The rise in gas prices has been blamed on a number of factors, including a cold winter which left stocks depleted, high demand for liquefied natural gas from Asia and a reduction in supplies from Russia Speaking to broadcasters on the tarmac of New York’s JFK airport Mr Johnson...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Labour to open EU talks on ‘new agreement’ to end post-Brexit crisis forcing musicians to abandon tours

Labour plans to open its own talks on a “new agreement” with the EU to end the post-Brexit crisis forcing musicians to abandon tours, piling pressure on the government to finally act.Brussels will be asked to revive its offer of visa-free visits across the EU for creative artists and to remove huge new fees and red tape to transport equipment, The Independent can reveal.Keir Starmer’s party has been criticised for a reluctance to reopen Brexit wounds by committing to plug gaps in the skeleton trade deal reached by Boris Johnson, but will now make its own move to rescue...
POLITICS
The Independent

Travel industry relief mixed with fury after government eases rules

The travel industry has responded with relief to the easing of the UK’s government rules on international journeys.But there is fury about the delay in the announcement by the the transport secretary, Grant Shapps – partly because many feel travel abroad should have been liberalised months ago, and partly due to the manner of communicating the government’s decision.In a tweet just before 5pm on Friday, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced that the testing regime for returning British travellers would be eased – with the “test to fly” ditched for people who are fully vaccinated. In addition, the...
WORLD
Variety

Audience Confidence Deepest Concern for U.K. Cinemas in Uncertain Post-Pandemic World, Survey Finds

Audience confidence and increasing audiences are both venues’ deepest concern and greatest priority over the next one to three years, a survey has found. A new survey from the U.K.’s Independent Cinema Office on the continuing impact of COVID-19 across the independent cinema sector has revealed a state of uncertainty, with the deepest concern of 81% of those surveyed being audience confidence, while 87% said that their highest priority would be increasing audiences over the next one-three years, particularly those under the age of 30. The survey was completed in late August by 133 respondents from independent cinemas, including chain, charity,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China decries U.S., Britain, Australia security partnership

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Thursday decried a new U.S.-Britain-Australia security partnership that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, saying the three countries are damaging regional peace and stability. China will closely monitor the situation, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing in...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Britain’s relationship with France is rock-solid, says PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s relationship with France is rock solid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, when asked about a new defence pact with Australia and the United States that sinks an existing French-Australian submarine deal. France has reacted angrily to Wednesday’s news of the ‘AUKUS’ partnership that will...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy