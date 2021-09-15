Donna June Hendrich went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 7, 2021. Donna accepted Jesus as her personal Savior and was filled with the Holy Spirit at age five. She loved the Lord and served Him throughout her life. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to James and Alice Lauchlan on January 4, 1931. She graduated from Westport High School in 1949. She worked in Kansas City until her marriage to John R. Hendrich on December 1, 1954. They farmed in the Goodland area until his death on April 9, 1990. She moved to Wichita in 1994. Donna is survived by her six children and their families including 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren: Julie and Rick Reitz (Denver, CO); Jan and Dennis Berner (Augusta, KS); Jamie Hendrich (Wichita, KS); Alice and Ron Debrick (Wichita, KS); Betsy and Mark Janzen (Lindsborg, KS); and John and Kelly Hendrich (Goodland, KS). Grandchildren and great grandchildren: Joanna Reitz, Michael Reitz, Jonathan Debrick, Allison (Berner) and Max Schuman, Andrew and Amanda Janzen and Peter, Amy (Janzen) and Tyler Clements, Nicole (Hendrich) and Daniel Little and Madeline, John and Rebecca Hendrich, Hiram Hendrich, and Wence Hendrich. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Lauchlan. Donna dearly loved her family, and she was dearly loved in return. We are all thankful she knew the Lord and is now in heaven. A private memorial service has taken place with burial in the Goodland, Kansas cemetery. Memorials may be designated to Calvary Gospel Church and sent in care of Bateman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 278, 211 East 11th Street, Goodland, Kansas 67735.