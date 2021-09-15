CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Donna June Hendrich

Salina Journal
 5 days ago

Donna June Hendrich went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 7, 2021. Donna accepted Jesus as her personal Savior and was filled with the Holy Spirit at age five. She loved the Lord and served Him throughout her life. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to James and Alice Lauchlan on January 4, 1931. She graduated from Westport High School in 1949. She worked in Kansas City until her marriage to John R. Hendrich on December 1, 1954. They farmed in the Goodland area until his death on April 9, 1990. She moved to Wichita in 1994. Donna is survived by her six children and their families including 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren: Julie and Rick Reitz (Denver, CO); Jan and Dennis Berner (Augusta, KS); Jamie Hendrich (Wichita, KS); Alice and Ron Debrick (Wichita, KS); Betsy and Mark Janzen (Lindsborg, KS); and John and Kelly Hendrich (Goodland, KS). Grandchildren and great grandchildren: Joanna Reitz, Michael Reitz, Jonathan Debrick, Allison (Berner) and Max Schuman, Andrew and Amanda Janzen and Peter, Amy (Janzen) and Tyler Clements, Nicole (Hendrich) and Daniel Little and Madeline, John and Rebecca Hendrich, Hiram Hendrich, and Wence Hendrich. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Lauchlan. Donna dearly loved her family, and she was dearly loved in return. We are all thankful she knew the Lord and is now in heaven. A private memorial service has taken place with burial in the Goodland, Kansas cemetery. Memorials may be designated to Calvary Gospel Church and sent in care of Bateman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 278, 211 East 11th Street, Goodland, Kansas 67735.

www.salina.com

Comments / 0

Related
tsnews.com

Donna M. Cline

Donna M. (Neifert) Cline, 81, of Goddard, tragically died from complications of a subdural hematoma on July 9, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital. Donna was born in Beloit, Kan., to parents Audrin and Esther Neifert, on Aug. 28, 1936. She was retired from Wesley Medical Center where she was Director of Clinics which spanned a 31-year career.
SEDGWICK, KS
Daily Inter Lake

Donna Roth

Donna passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at BeeHive Homes in Kalispell with her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren by her side. Born in 1935 to Harry Roland and Ora Belle Evans in Caldwell, Idaho, Donna grew up with sisters Elsie Waterman, Faye Guay and brother Ron Evans. Donna graduated from Caldwell High School and attended the College of Idaho.
KALISPELL, MT
dailyjournal.net

Donna Graham Bartlett

Donna Graham Bartlett, 77, 1962 Nineveh High School graduate, died September 3, 2021. Visitation Saturday, September 18th from 1pm-2pm with celebration of life for Donna, husband, and son at 2pm at Nineveh Christian Church. Arrangements by Jessen Funeral Home~Franklin Chapel.
EDINBURGH, IN
thetrumantribune.com

Happy Anniversary ARNIE & DONNA BENTZ

Arnie and Donna Bentz are celebrating 60 years of marriage. They invite you to join them on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. for an open house at their home, 2188 220th Street, Truman, MN. Your presence and fellowship are the only gift needed. Donna Boesch and...
TRUMAN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
Salina Journal

Hundreds attended the 4th annual Orie's Garlic Fest in downtown Wichitia

Hundreds of people paraded through closed-off streets in downtown Wichita looking for garlic-infused food and drink. Many were garlic lovers looking for delectable treats of all sorts. Dozens of vendors sold this medicinal herb in a multitude of ways at the fourth annual Orie's Garlic Fest. The culinary cuisine ran...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Journal

Here are the Kansas high school state football rankings for Week 3

Week 2 is in the books for Kansas high school football. Following many great performances, the Gannett high school sports writers got together and voted on the Week 3 rankings. Later in the week, the writers will introduce their coverage-area games to watch and predictions. Here's preseason and Week 2...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Journal

LOCAL SCOREBOARD

7 p.m.—High scool: John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.), ESPN2. 9 p.m.—Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Hamilton (Ariz.), ESPNU. 2 p.m.—Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle, NBCSN. 6 p.m.—MLS: NY Red Bulls at Inter Miami, FS1. RADIO. FOOTBALL. 7 p.m.—Andover at Salina Central, KSAL, 1150-AM 7 p.m.—Salina South at Campus,...
MLS
Salina Journal

RECREATION CALENDAR

Items for the Recreation Calendar will not be taken over the telephone and must be emailed to sports@salina.com. Only items received by Noon, Monday will be ensured of publication in the following Sunday’s paper. Area codes are 785 unless otherwise noted. Baseball tryouts. • Salina Storm is looking to fill...
SALINA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Salina Journal

Salina's Corey Lagroon captures IMCA Modified feature at Salina Speedway

Salina's Corey Lagroon was took advantage of his front-row starting position to capture the 20-lap IMCA Modified A feature Friday night at Salina Speedway. Lagroon won the second heat race and started outside of pole winner Shawn Govern of Valley Center to hold off runner-up Brandon Conkwright of Wamego, the season points leader. Hutchinson's Jake Nightingale was third.
SALINA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy