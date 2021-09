Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer say Jesse Lingard will bounce back from his error against Young Boys in the Champions League.The forward’s back pass in the fifth minute of stoppage time went into the path of Jordan Siebatcheu who slotted the winner in the 2-1 match. However, Lingard wasn’t the only United player at fault as Aaron Wan-Bissaka was given a red card in the first half after Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring.Solskjaer said of Lingard: “We’re humans, every footballer makes mistakes. With Jesse, no footballer likes making mistakes but it’s obviously part and parcel...

