Widmer Brothers annual Oktoberfest celebration returns

Not all the beer festivals have been canceled this year, Widmer Brothers Oktoberfest celebration is back in 2021! Portland’s oldest brewery Widmer Brothers Brewing is inviting beer lovers and community members to the 17th annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 25th at its N Russell Street location. From 2 pm - 10 pm attendees will be able to gather outside and celebrate the brewery’s German heritage and award-winning craft beer.