Lawrence, KS

Daniel Brooks

LJWORLD
 5 days ago

Daniel Evan Brooks, left his earthly body on August 18, 2021. He was born in Horton, Kansas on Oct 25, 1954 to Leila JoAnn Hulings Brooks and William Harold Brooks, the second oldest of 7. He graduated high school from Ashland, Kansas. He served his country for 4 years in the Navy. Wichita was his home for almost 40 before moving to Lawrence last December. Never married, his singular focus was his dogs, at one time parenting 3. The last year saw him shower his attention on his beloved 'Bear.' The two were inseparable. Danny remarked that he found the people of Lawrence to be kind and equally devoted to their animals. He is survived by 4 siblings. Brothers David from Lindasy, OK, Don of Lawrence and sisters Betty of Evansville,IN, and Robin of Stockton, CA. He is preceded in death by 2 siblings, and his parents. In death as in life Danny would ask us to be kind to each other and to ourselves. Know you are loved and you matter. Interment details are pending.

