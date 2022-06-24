Reviews: The Best Outdoor Security Cameras Protect Your Home 24/7/365

Click here to read the full article.

Outdoor home security cameras protect and monitor your home with advantages such as night vision, loud sirens and motion detection capabilities, all the while allowing you to see and capture your footage in high definition. These are not your basic, outdated motion sensor security lights; these systems are high-tech, indoor- and outdoor-ready, weatherproofed and allow easy remote viewing access from your phone or device. The top cameras we tested also offer impressive night vision, which you can check out for yourself in the security camera reviews below.

While some cameras require a subscription, many of the best outdoor security cameras don’t require a subscription service and have local storage options . Whichever system you go with, it’s important to keep your home secure, and a reliable outdoor security camera can help achieve that.

To help you upgrade your home security, we’ve tested the best outdoor security cameras of 2022 from brands such as Wyze, Ring, Logitech and Eufy. After testing dozens of home security cameras .

The Best Outdoor Home Security Cameras at a Glance

1. Best Overall: Google Nest Cam (Battery) — $175.00 at Amazon

2. Runner Up: Wyze Cam Outdoor — $56.35 at Amazon

3. Most Utility: Eufy Starlight 4G — $229.99 at Amazon

4. Most Affordable: Wyze Cam V3 — $35.98 at Amazon

5. Best Image Quality: Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight — $179.99 at Amazon

6. Best Value: Arlo Essential XL Spotlight — $139.00 at Amazon

7. Most Reliable: Ring Stick Up Cam — $99.99 at Amazon

8. Widest Field of View: Logitech Circle View — $159.99 at Amazon

9. Best Battery Life: Blink Outdoor — $99.99 at Amazon

Google Nest Cam (Battery)

BEST OVERALL

Best For: Making sure your home is protected even when there are power and internet outages.

Why We Chose It: Excellent image quality paired with its onboard machine learning makes it the smartest and most effective home security camera out there.

Full Review: Google Nest Cam (Battery)



Buy: Google Nest Cam (Battery)



Buy: Google Nest Cam (Battery) $137.04 (orig. $204.99) 33% OFF

The Google Nest Cam (Battery) is an outstanding outdoor security camera with everything you’ll need to watch over the outside areas of your home. Most notably, onboard machine learning was impeccable at detecting people, pets and even vehicles in our testing.

We were also impressed by its HDR performance, which managed to handle high-contrast scenes with ease to make sure shadows are boosted during the night — while highlights in bright areas during the daytime are toned down. The result? You get a properly exposed video feed with good details and accurate colors.

And we have to mention that it’s one of the few that doesn’t require a subscription service because the Google Nest Cam (Battery) comes with three hours of event-based video history that will save recorded clips locally, which is free. It’ll also continue to work in the event of power and internet outages, which means it will keep you safe even if it’s offline.

Pros:

Minimalist design

Excellent HDR performance

Impressive battery life

Stores clips when there are power/internet outages

Doesn’t require a subscription service

Cons:

It has a proprietary charging port

Wyze Cam Outdoor

RUNNER UP

Best For: Vacationers staying in the great outdoors.

Why We Chose It: Travel mode lets you continually record video when there's no internet connection.



Buy: Wyze Cam Outdoor



Buy: Wyze Cam Outdoor $79.98

Even though it can work inside the home, the Wyze Cam Outdoor was designed for heavy outdoor use. Not only is this cube-shaped home security camera designed to handle the elements, but it features local storage for continuous recording, night vision, and up to six months of battery from a single charge.

One of its unique features is its ability to continue working offline when there’s no internet connection, making it perfect for those that want to take it with them on vacation. It’s extremely versatile, thanks to the long life of the battery and the ability to work without the internet, it can be used on the go such as watching over your possessions in a hotel or catching lurking critters outdoors. We took this on vacation multiple times and set it to travel mode, which continuously records to a microSD card or it can capture a time-lapse video.

Pros:

Travel mode allows it to work offline

Compact design

Affordable cost

Long-lasting battery life

Cons:

Speaker is on the weak side

Eufy Starlight 4G

MOST UTILITY

Best For: Coverage when there’s no Wi-Fi network in the vicinity.

Why We Chose It: It’s one of the few that offers 4G LTE for connectivity almost all the time and anywhere.

First Look: Eufy Starlight 4G



Buy: Eufy Starlight 4G



Buy: Eufy Starlight 4G $249.99

The Eufy Starlight 4G works very much like the company’s other recent outdoor security cameras, like the incredible Eufy SoloCam E40 we also tested out, but this model got an upgrade with 4G LTE connectivity. That means it can be accessed just about anywhere around the world, offering users instant alerts whenever there are triggers.

Pair it with the solar panel charger and it becomes an outstanding outdoor security camera that’s perfect for capturing nature. This can be mounted on a tree without having to worry about running out of battery since the solar panel will charge the internal battery.

Even though we were satisfied by its crisp-looking 2K video footage, we were impressed even more by its color night vision performance.

Pros:

Works anywhere with 4G LTE coverage

Excellent color night vision performance

Detailed 2K resolution

Cons:

Requires data plan

Wyze Cam V3

MOST AFFORDABLE

Best For: Users looking for rich features with a lower price than most.

Why We Chose It: For what you’re paying, it’s unbelievable you’re getting color night vision, local storage and water-resistant construction.

Full Review: Wyze Cam V3



Buy: Wyze Cam V3



Buy: Wyze Cam V3 $35.98

The Wyze Cam V3 continues to be a gem in the home security camera space. Even though it’s mainly positioned as an indoor camera, its IP65 water-resistant rating ensures that it’ll be protected from the elements as an outdoor camera.

We’ve personally used the Wyze Cam V3 for a full year and love its color night vision performance, which is perfect for the outdoors if someone suspicious is lurking around. The color night vision allows you to distinguish every detail down to the color of a potential intruder’s clothing, which is something that can’t be done with black-and-white night vision.

In all honesty, it’s the best outdoor security camera if you’re on a tight budget. You could outfit nearly every corner of your home without spending a fortune.

Pros:

Ultra affordable cost

Features color night vision

Compact and discreet size

Cons:

Integrated power cable

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight

BEST IMAGE QUALITY

Best For: Capturing the sharpest, most detailed video of events.

Why We Chose It: Class-leading 2K HDR video recording can't be beat if you're looking for the best image results.



Buy: Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight



Buy: Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight $199.99

Every detail is important, especially when it comes to describing perpetrators that nab packages off porches and front doors. That’s why we adore the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight and its 2K HDR video recording. It’s pricey but well worth the cost.

With an incredibly wide 160-degree field of view, it captures all the details to describe a porch pirate from the clothes they’re wearing to the color and make of the getaway vehicle. This wireless outdoor security camera was also a breeze to install outdoors with its magnetic mount, which also made it easy to remove and recharge.

Quite simply, no other camera captures better details than the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight.

Pros:

Captures crisp details

Simple to install

Excellent HDR performance

Now offers Wi-Fi direct connection

Cons:

Requires base station for local storage

Arlo Essential XL Spotlight

BEST VALUE

Best For: Having access to rich features at a moderate price without compromising on performance.

Why We Chose It: You won't spend a fortune on it, but you'll have reliable 1080p video with up to a year of battery life.



Buy: Arlo Essential XL Spotlight



Buy: Arlo Essential XL Spotlight $149.99

It’s not cheap, nor is it pricey — the Arlo Essential XL Spotlight is the perfect middle ground for homeowners looking for a reliable outdoor camera that comes with plenty of features.

While it shares a similar design to the superior Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight, the Arlo Essential XL Spotlight dials it back on the specs with its 1080p video recording and 130-degree field of view. If you’re okay with that, you’ll find it’s pleasantly accompanied by other premium features such as color night vision, intelligent monitoring courtesy of Arlo Secure and a built-in siren to ward off intruders.

Best of all, it’s rated for upwards of one year with a full charge, which means you won’t have to take it down frequently from its mount to recharge. In our testing, we managed to get to the six-month mark before it needed a recharge, but we placed it in a high-traffic area.

Pros:

Long-lasting battery life

Loud built-in siren

Intelligent monitoring with Arlo Secure

Cons:

Narrower field of view

Ring Stick Up Cam

MOST RELIABLE

Best For: Users who are invested in the Ring ecosystem and need a reliable camera with instant notifications.

Why We Chose It: It's a simple outdoor security camera that's easy to set up and integrates nicely into Ring's exceptional security system.



Buy: Ring Stick Up Cam



Buy: Ring Stick Up Cam $99.99

It won’t win awards for its design, but the Ring Stick Up Cam is a reliable camera that works when you need it. Available as either a wired or battery model, the Ring Stick Up Cam features 1080p video recording and real-time notifications, and works with Amazon Alexa.

To test this out, we set up a routine to hear notifications on our Amazon Echo smart speakers whenever motion is detected by the Ring Stick Up Cam. After setting up a detection zone to minimize false alerts, we have been impressed by how reliable it has been in detecting events.

Furthermore, we’ve set it up to work in conjunction with the Ring Alarm Pro to continuously record video to a microSD card.

Pros:

Reliable notifications about events

Modestly priced

Plenty of routines to set up

Cons:

Design not as modern

Logitech Circle View

WIDEST FIELD OF VIEW

Best For: Achieving maximum coverage for outdoor areas.

Why We Chose It: You’ll be able to see from corner to corner if you place it right in the middle of your home.

Full Review: Logitech Circle View



Buy: Logitech Circle View



Buy: Logitech Circle View $159.99

Most people overlook a security camera’s field of view but don’t neglect this detail because it may save you money. The Logitech Circle View has the widest field of view we’ve come across with edge-to-edge, 180-degree coverage. This wide range of coverage eliminates gaps other cameras would have with a narrower field of view.

One thing to note, this outdoor security camera is only compatible with Apple HomeKit. We appreciated how simple it was to set up through the Home app for iOS, which didn’t require us to create a new account or download another app.

Pros:

Super-wide coverage

Easy to set up

Enhanced privacy features

Cons:

Integrated power cord

Only compatible with Apple HomeKit

Blink Outdoor

BEST BATTERY LIFE

Best For: Sheds, separate garages and other places detached from the home.

Why We Chose It: With its 2-year battery life, you won't have to worry about constantly taking it down to recharge.



Buy: Blink Outdoor



Buy: Blink Outdoor $99.99

The Blink Outdoor camera uses nothing more than two AA lithium batteries to power it up to two years, which is a long time compared to other outdoor security cameras. When we tested the battery life, we were more than impressed when it was still showing more than 75% battery life after three months.

Beyond the outstanding battery life, the Blink Outdoor is ideal for detached areas outside of the home because it can be fastened to just about anything — including a tree or post. If you already have cameras looking out to the yard and streets, the Blink Outdoor could alternatively be used to monitor your home because of its excellent range with the Blink Sync Module 2.

Pros:

Long-lasting battery life

Excellent range

Loud internal speaker

Cons:

Colors can appear muted

How We Chose the Best Outdoor Security Cameras: About Our Testing Process

Outdoor security cameras cover a wide range, but we looked at models that work with the three most popular smart home ecosystems: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. We’ve also tested out both wired and battery-operated cameras to get a feeling of the advantages of each.

For this roundup, we tested over 15 different outdoor security cameras from brands like Ring, Google, Swann, Wyze, Eufy, Logitech, Arlo, Reolink and many more. We used them for a minimum of one week; a handful we came to enjoy ended up used for several months.

For us to determine the best outdoor security cameras, we graded each of them on the categories below after testing.

Resolution: Most outdoor security cameras offer 1080p video recording, but we gave more points to those that offer higher resolutions. It helps capture more detail.

Most outdoor security cameras offer 1080p video recording, but we gave more points to those that offer higher resolutions. It helps capture more detail. Field of view: We looked at the field of view because wider coverage is critical because a camera needs to monitor the largest area possible. Narrower fields of view have limited sight, which can often lead to buying more cameras to cover the gaps.

We looked at the field of view because wider coverage is critical because a camera needs to monitor the largest area possible. Narrower fields of view have limited sight, which can often lead to buying more cameras to cover the gaps. Two-factor authentication : Additional points were given to outdoor security cameras that had two-factor authentication. If you want optimal privacy, it’s critical for security cameras to offer two-factor authentication as an extra layer of protection against hackers.

: Additional points were given to outdoor security cameras that had two-factor authentication. If you want optimal privacy, it’s critical for security cameras to offer two-factor authentication as an extra layer of protection against hackers. Local storage: While every security camera offers some kind of cloud storage, we gave extra points to those that offer local storage.

While every security camera offers some kind of cloud storage, we gave extra points to those that offer local storage. Offline mode: Internet outages can render a security camera useless, but the best outdoor security cameras still function when there are internet outages so they’ll continue to monitor events and save them.

Internet outages can render a security camera useless, but the best outdoor security cameras still function when there are internet outages so they’ll continue to monitor events and save them. Detection zones: Being able to set up detection zones helps mitigate false alerts whenever motion is detected. We gave extra points to those that allowed us to manually set detection zones.

Being able to set up detection zones helps mitigate false alerts whenever motion is detected. We gave extra points to those that allowed us to manually set detection zones. Geo fencing: Another handy way at minimizing false alerts is to set up a geo fencing zone. This allows you to choose to turn off the cameras when you’re at home to maintain more privacy, then turn them on when you’re away.

Another handy way at minimizing false alerts is to set up a geo fencing zone. This allows you to choose to turn off the cameras when you’re at home to maintain more privacy, then turn them on when you’re away. Setup and installation: We set up each camera to see how easy it was to use straight out of the box.

We set up each camera to see how easy it was to use straight out of the box. Design: Outdoor cameras need to be functional more than anything else, but they also still need to be designed to deter potential crimes. We gave more points to models that offered better protection against the elements.

Outdoor cameras need to be functional more than anything else, but they also still need to be designed to deter potential crimes. We gave more points to models that offered better protection against the elements. Camera quality: We looked at the same video feeds on each camera to distinguish the differences to find what gave the best image quality and details.

We looked at the same video feeds on each camera to distinguish the differences to find what gave the best image quality and details. Two-way audio performance: While there’s the convenience of tapping into a video feed at any time, we gave more points to security cameras that offered strong speakers with clear voices.

About The Author: John Velasco

John Velasco is the Tech Editor at SPY.com and has tested hundreds of smart home products during his decade-long career reviewing gadgets. Since joining SPY.com, he’s reviewed the best home security cameras , flagship smartphones and Amazon’s first smart TV . Previously, John worked as the smart home editor at Digital Trends. He’s also worked for Android Authority covering Android-related news as the editor-at-large, and at PhoneArena as the senior editor. John has been covering mobile and smart home tech for over a decade, and he is also passionate about virtual reality, drones and electric bikes.

Editor’s note: Lisa Levine and Jonathan Knoder previously contributed to this article.

Frequently Asked Questions

Depending on your household needs, there is a camera for everyone; it is just a matter of choosing which featured amenities are most important. The best wireless outdoor security cameras will feature:

Local and cloud storage

Smart motion detection

Wireless installation

Voice assistant compatibility

Weatherproof

If you already have the Ring Doorbell , then maybe the Ring Stick Up Cam is the next logical addition to your security arsenal. Or maybe you prefer a different, and still totally wireless, night vision-enabled, siren blasting setup that works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to help control your camera with a simple voice command. Both SimpliSafe and Google Nest launched new wireless outdoor cameras that connect to both brand’s networks of security devices — both with clean, understated designs that don’t look too techy or overpower the curb appeal of your home.

Outdoor home security cameras protect and monitor your home with advantages such as night vision, loud sirens and motion detection capabilities, all the while allowing you to see and capture your footage in high definition. These are not your basic, outdated, motion sensor security lights; these systems are high-tech, indoor- and outdoor-ready, weatherproofed, and allow easy remote viewing access from your phone or device.

SPY connects you with the latest top-rated products in tech, style, grooming, fitness and home essentials. Our expert team of editors and product reviewers have researched and vetted over 100,000+ products to bring you only those worth your money. Our job is to do the research for you so you can spend time enjoying your purchase rather than shopping for it. Most importantly: We never recommend a product or service we wouldn’t buy ourselves.

1. Arlo Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System

The Arlo Pro Home Security System is a 100% wire-free indoor/outdoor security camera with rechargeable batteries, motion detection and sound-activated alerts. Also included is two-way audio, a 100+ decibel siren, and seven days of free cloud HD video recordings. This home security system is meant to cover every angle of your home to help keep you safe and feeling protected.

Pros: These cameras are equipped with night vision, allowing you to see in the dark.

Cons: This system is designed to record clips lasting from 10 to 120 seconds. If you require continuous recording, another option might be better.

2. eufy Security 2 Camera

This economical two-camera kit comes from eufy, Anker’s home tech-focused sub-brand. The kit includes two cameras that rely on local storage, allowing you to operate it with no monthly fee for cloud storage. The camera also has smart features built-in, and you can set up detection zones for the camera to focus on the areas in front of your home, without distractions from the street.

Pros : Local storage that’s remotely accessible, eliminating the need for costly cloud services.

Cons : Can have issues with the range depending on placement and the size of your property.

3. Google Nest Cam (Battery)

The ZOSI 1080P Security Cameras give you a crisp, sharp image day or night, with 65 feet of night vision. It is made from aluminum weatherproof housing that can withstand the toughest of outdoor conditions and allows you to use them indoors and outdoors. You also have the choice of local view which requires no network and allows you to connect the system to a monitor to enjoy multiple-cam views on screen or remote viewing via the ZOSI Smart App.

Pros: This camera gives you the option of blocking out select areas on each camera for recording purposes. This is to grant privacy in certain situations.

Cons: An external monitor is needed in order to view taped footage.

