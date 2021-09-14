CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, NE

Palmyra News, 9-17

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease be careful entering Highway 2 from any side road. The traffic on the highway doesn’t slow down, nor do they move over. If there are emergency vehicles on the move or at an emergency site along the roads, please move over or stop (depending upon what road you are on), and definitely slow down. I’ve witnessed some vehicles not being careful. Lives are at risk, they have families at home waiting for them. Remember our local Fire and Rescue Departments are made up of volunteers, and without them we would have nothing close and timely to any emergency. Let’s keep everybody safe.

