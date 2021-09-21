Blue Apron (APRN) Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced today that it has paid off in full at maturity the remaining $64.4 million in principal amount outstanding of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2021. In addition, the Company provided an update on the progress of its renewed “at-the-market” (ATM) equity offering program announced in mid-August, pursuant to which it has sold during the third quarter of 2021 to date an aggregate of approximately 9.4 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $43.0 million and resulting in net proceeds to Clovis Oncology of approximately $41.7 million after commissions and offering related expenses. This is in addition to the previously announced approximately $72.5 million in net proceeds raised by Clovis Oncology pursuant to its ATM equity offering program during the second quarter of 2021.

