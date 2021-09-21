CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Apron (APRN) Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) today announced $78.0 million of a planned equity capital raise, including a $45.0 million fully backstopped rights offering to holders of its Class A common stock and holders of certain warrants to purchase Class A common stock, a private placement with the backstop provider, an entity affiliated with Joseph N. Sanberg, for gross proceeds of $30.0 million, which will close promptly following the consummation of the rights offering subject to customary closing conditions, and the closing of a $3.0 million private placement with Matthew B. Salzberg, the company's co-founder. In connection with the equity capital raise, Blue Apron is also announcing certain changes to its board of directors and capital structure.

Coty (COTY) to Sell Partial Stake in Wella to KKR (KKR) at a 50% Valuation Premium Versus Initial Wella Sale in Exchange for Approximately Half of the Preferred Coty Shares Owned by KKR

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) ("Coty" or "the Company") today announced a definitive agreement to sell an approximate 9% stake in Wella to KKR in exchange for the redemption of approximately half of KKR's remaining convertible preferred shares in Coty, reducing its total shareholding in the professional beauty company to approximately 30.6%. The transaction reflects a 50% appreciation in Wella's value since the closing of Coty's 60% sale of Wella to KKR in December 2020, coinciding with the re-opening of global hair salons and the positive momentum in the Wella business.
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.
ChromaDex (CDXC) Comments on Jury Award Against Elysium Health and Reiterates Plans for Growth

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC) today announced that a jury in the United States District Court for the Central District of California found that Elysium Health, Inc. ("Elysium") breached its contract with ChromaDex by failing to pay for product it ordered and received in 2016. Based on the jury's verdict, Elysium and Mark Morris will be required to pay ChromaDex approximately $2.25 to $2.50 million in damages and estimated interest.
Probe CX to Sell Majority Stake to KKR & Co. (KKR)

Quadrant Private Equity, Five V Capital, Rodney Kagan and other shareholders of Probe CX announced they have entered into an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Nikola (NKLA) Enters Second $300M Stock Equity Line Deal with Tumim Stone Capital

Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) and Tumim Stone Capital LLC (Tumim) have entered into a second $300 million common stock equity line purchase agreement, providing Nikola the right to issue and sell to Tumim up to $600 million of Nikola's common stock in aggregate, subject to certain conditions and limitations.
Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Retires Remaining 2021 Notes and Raises Additional Capital through its ATM Equity Offering Program

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced today that it has paid off in full at maturity the remaining $64.4 million in principal amount outstanding of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2021. In addition, the Company provided an update on the progress of its renewed "at-the-market" (ATM) equity offering program announced in mid-August, pursuant to which it has sold during the third quarter of 2021 to date an aggregate of approximately 9.4 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $43.0 million and resulting in net proceeds to Clovis Oncology of approximately $41.7 million after commissions and offering related expenses. This is in addition to the previously announced approximately $72.5 million in net proceeds raised by Clovis Oncology pursuant to its ATM equity offering program during the second quarter of 2021.
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
Stamps.com (STMP) Holders Approve Thoma Bravo Merger

Stamps.com® (NASDAQ: STMP) announced that at a special meeting of stockholders held on September 30, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"), the stockholders of the Company voted to approve a proposal to adopt the merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") entered into between the Company and Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.
Zomedica Corp (ZOM) Acquires PulseVet for $70.9 Million

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced that it had acquired the Pulse Veterinary Technologies businesses for $70.9 million in an all-cash, stock transaction.
5 Top Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stocks to Buy Pay Big, Safe Dividends

With the potential for a very cold winter, this company may look to extend gains into 2022. DTE Energy Co. (NYSE: DTE) is the largest utility in Michigan. Its largest operating units are DTE Electric, an electric utility serving 2.2 million customers in southeastern Michigan, and DTE Gas, a natural gas utility serving 1.3 million customers in the state. DTE Energy also has non-utility energy businesses that focus on power and industrial projects, natural gas midstream and energy trading.
Wingstop (WING) PT Raised to $194 at Truist Securities

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett raised the price target on Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) to $194.00 (from $187.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Gap, Inc. (GPS) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 27, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 6, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Intellabridge Technology Corporation Announces Official Launch of Kash

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) ("Intellabridge") today launched Kash, a global neo-banking platform powered by decentralized finance, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in financial services.
Aterian (ATER) Announces Beta Launch of Affiliate Platform DealMojo

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) ("Aterian" or the "Company") today announced the beta launch of its affiliate marketing platform, DealMojo, which connects publishers, content creators and influencers ("Affiliates") with leading Amazon sellers who offer bonus commissions to the Affiliates.
Olaplex (OLPX) IPO Opens 19% Higher, Valuing Co. at $16 Billion

Today's IPO for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX), which produces hair-care products, opened for trading at $25 after pricing 73,700,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share, above the expected $17-$19 range which was raised from $14-$16. The size was raised from 67,000,000 shares.
Axis Capital (AXS) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend; 3.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, or $1.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 4, 2021,...
Advantage Solutions (ADV) Names SAP's Robin Manherz to Its Board of Directors

Advantage Solutions (Nasdaq: ADV) has appointed Robin Manherz to its board of directors. Manherz serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer across all sales, services and customer engagement functions globally at SAP, the world's largest provider and market leader in enterprise application software.
