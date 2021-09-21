Blue Apron (APRN) Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) today announced $78.0 million of a planned equity capital raise, including a $45.0 million fully backstopped rights offering to holders of its Class A common stock and holders of certain warrants to purchase Class A common stock, a private placement with the backstop provider, an entity affiliated with Joseph N. Sanberg, for gross proceeds of $30.0 million, which will close promptly following the consummation of the rights offering subject to customary closing conditions, and the closing of a $3.0 million private placement with Matthew B. Salzberg, the company's co-founder. In connection with the equity capital raise, Blue Apron is also announcing certain changes to its board of directors and capital structure.
