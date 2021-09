This fall, indie rock quintet Motherfolk is back with a new EP, the flower. Over the course of the pandemic, the band has been hard at work, pulling together strains of indie pop and garage rock for the follow-up to their 2019 record Family Ghost. They describe their latest effort as their “most ambitious release yet.” As vocalist and guitarist Nathan Dickerson shares, “Over the past year, we have been writing nonstop with the goal of crafting a new sound. This EP tells the story of what it is like to travel to the darkest place in your mind and what your reality becomes after coming out the other side.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO