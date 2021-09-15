Salina - Arthur Warren "Art" Adams, 96, passed away September 12, 2021. Art was born September 27, 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Art married Mary E. Ferrell, August 24, 1946. Mary and Art were high school sweethearts. Mary passed away April 20, 2015. Art retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. after 36 years. He was a lifetime member of Telephone Pioneers of America, American Legion and VFW. Art served in the U.S. Navy Air Corps in the Western Pacific Theater during World War II. Art was a member of Marysville Lodge number 91 A.F. and A.M. He was a plural member of Salina Lodge 60 A.F. and A.M. He has been a member in the order of the Eastern Star, he also joined the York Rite Masons in 1949. Art was a 32nd Degree Lifetime member of the Scottish Rite and lifetime member of the Isis Shrine. He was a member of the Red Cross of Constantine and the Oddfellows Lodge. He was a member of Belmont Boulevard Christian Church. Survivors include Arthur W. Adams "Dub" wife Carol; grandchildren, Amy Diehl (Dustin), Andy Adams (Debbie); great grandchildren, Braden Diehl, Jayci Diehl, Brooklyn Adams, Rhea Reed (Dellon), and son Liam Reed. Funeral Service will be 10 am, Monday, September 20, 2021 at Belmont Boulevard Christian Church. Visitation is from 9 am to 10 am at the church prior to the service. Burial will be at 2:30 pm at Marysville City Cemetery, Marysville, Ks. Memorials to the church and or Hospice of Salina and may be sent in care of Ryan Mortuary. Masks are required.