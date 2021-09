Texas recently passed a ban on abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law takes the unusual step of allowing citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone who facilitates an abortion. What does the new law mean to the abortion debate in general and particularly in Arizona, where anti-abortion activists are already looking at the Texas law as a template for new legislation. We talked about all this with Dr. Swapna Reddy from ASU’s College of Health Solutions.

