Adult Education, Civics & Workforce Preparation Program (AECWP)

AECWP provides comprehensive and complete services to our students. These services include high school equivalency test preparation services, ELL assistance, group and individual mentoring and resource management, and access to existing OCC resources, including the College Readiness Program and Tutoring Center. Students will be provided with Uber gift cards to decrease transportation barriers to program completion. Access to the library, computer laboratories and campus bookstore with an OCC ID & ID number. In addition, students who lack internet access can receive a hot spot from the institution to access online programming from home.