The advent of the iPhone changed personal audio forever. Naked wires that once ran between devices and the speakers near your ears all grew an unsightly bulge packed with controls for navigating audio, answering phone calls, and adjusting the volume. Fiddling with our shirts became the norm; otherwise, we’d be forced to go to unimaginable lengths and reach into our pockets to complete simple tasks. The Sennheiser IE 300 earphones do away with the distractions of traditional wired earbuds in favor of simply delivering clean, well-balanced sound that should delight the audiophile on the go. The IE 300s produce deep, rich lows to crisp highs, while their in-ear nature helps eliminate the noise of your surroundings without any circuitry. Just be prepared to “pay the price” of pulling out your smartphone or audio player for calls or controls.

