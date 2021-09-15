CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re: Implement vSAN with 2vmkernel in LACP type

Implement vSAN with 2vmkernel in LACP type — As I know the best type of network policy that recommend to use for vSAN is LACP . because it can use both pnic . Now is that means we implement such as attach pic ? both vmkernel ip address (1.1.1.1 and 2.2.2.2 this is just POC) are in same subnet . Is that correct ?

A better Dropout! Implementing DropBlock in PyTorch

An interactive version of this article can be found here. DropBlock is available on glasses in my computer vision library!. Today we are going to implement DropBlock in PyTorch! DropBlock introduced by Ghiasi et al is a regularization technique specifical crafter for images that empirically works better than Dropout. By why Dropout is not sufficient?
Update is about to be implemented

Cardano is planning an update for its network on Sunday. This affects the functionality of the smart contracts and is already expected. Cardano has announced a network update for Sunday. No deposits or withdrawals can be made during this time. After the update, it should also be possible to create...
vSAN Stretched Cluster and HA isolation addresses

Assume that I configure a virtual interface address on Switch-01a as the das.isolationaddress0 and another virtual interface address on Switch-01b as das.isolationaddress1. No Datastore heartbeat is configured. Since my ESXi hosts are redundant connected to all uplink switches, there would be no benefit in defining there das.isolationaddresses even if I would configure on virtual interface address per switch. If Switch-01a fails than the das.isolationaddress0 would be unavailable but the HA heartbeat on all affected hosts would not fail since all hosts are reachable over Switch-02a. So what is the benefit of the HA isolation addresses in this case?
vSAN 7 U2 File Services - File Server DNS errors in Skyline Health

I just deployed vSAN 7 U2 File Services in my Lab incl. AD config, custom OU (instead of the "computers" container) and everything works fine. I entered the static DNS records into DNS beforehand and checked that both forward and reverse records are all correct (no typos). File Services is...
Clustering types with various applications

Clustering types and their usage areas are explained with python implementation. Unlabeled datasets can be grouped by considering their similar properties with the unsupervised learning technique. However, the point of view of these similar features is different in each algorithm. Unsupervised learning provides detailed information about the dataset as well as labeling the data. With this acquired information, the dataset can be rearranged and made more understandable. In this way, unsupervised learning is used in customer segmentation, image segmentation, genetics (clustering DNA patterns), recommender systems (grouping together users with similar viewing patterns), anomaly detection, and many more. New and concise components are obtained according to the statistical properties of the dataset with the PCA that is one of the most frequently used dimensionality reduction techniques and mentioned in the previous article. This article explains clustering types, using clustering for image segmentation, data preprocessing with clustering, and Gaussian mixtures method in detail. All explanations are supported with python implementation.
How to Type Accents on Windows

You cannot spell words like Beyoncé and fiancé correctly without an accent mark. The long way to do this is googling the name with the accent mark, copying it, and pasting it into your text. However, this is quite inefficient. So how do you type accents on Windows the easy way?
vSphere 7 vSAN Skyline error for Update Manager

I have a customer with a vSphere 7 plattform with vSAN, disconnected from Internet. They get a warning/error in Skyline regarding build recommendation. The entry is vSAN Build Recommendation Engine Health with message "VMware Update Manager (VUM) is disabled or is not installed. Please make sure VUM is installed and functioning properly."
Best Practices for Implementing Government Cloud

Consider the big picture, listen to customers and don’t overlook the details. When Otto Doll used to discuss the implementation of new technology as the CIO for the city of Minneapolis, he’d talk about specific projects “the way the transportation department would talk about roads,” he says. “It’s important to...
Skyline Health checks fail when vSAN Encryption is enabled.

I am testing a new DellEMC CloudLink KMS cluster for vSAN encryption and I am getting two Skyline Health check issues that I just cannot clear. 3 hosts in the vCenter 'Management Cluster' - vSAN Encryption Enabled. 3 hosts in the vCenter 'Workload Cluster' - No vSAN Encryption. CloudLink Version:...
VMware vSAN HCI Mesh Quiz Q & A

Prep for the VMware vSAN HCI Mesh Quiz with us – right here! The VMware vSAN HCI Mesh Quiz is an interactive quiz taking place from September 7 – September 21, 2021 on vSAN’s Twitter channel! Join the fun as we post a vSAN Mesh-related question daily leading up to the big quiz on September 20 and September 21.
Re: vSAN versus dediacted storage

I am wondering if VM recommends using VSAN over dedicated storage if design needs can be met with options. I could not find any docs about this. "...VM recommends using VSAN over dedicated storage..." I think your asking what VMWare recommends. And it .. as most things is "depends on...
Re: sharing control of vm with microsoft teams

Hi i have VM workstation 15 when I share my desktop through teams although the other user has a mouse that I can see they cannot operate the VM ,does anyone know what the solution to this might be please. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. I have this same issue with...
3-Host vSAN Cluster fails to enter Maintenance Mode..

I have a 3 host vSAN cluster, when I want to shutdown all the 3 hosts I run the following code. And what happens is that only 2 hosts enter maintenance mode, while the 3rd one does not and shows the message "Waiting for all VMs to be powered off or suspended or migrated. In a DRS cluster check the Faults page on the DRS tab for troubleshooting." even though al VMs are powered off, and I have specified NoDataMigration, the issue it remains at 17% without progressing.
Add DNS servers to replicas with disaster recovery solutions

We are currently evaluating Disaster Recovery tools, we have Site Reocvery manager and Recoverpoint under observation. My question comes, since I have the doubt if it is advisable to include the replica servers that have Active Directory and DNS as a role. Is it advisable to include DNS servers in...
Unable to update or rename some of the VMs in vCloud Director

Unable to Update the compute resource like RAM & CPU (add or remove)...network (add or remove) & even rename VMs etc of some virtual machines in vCloud Director 10. Mostly Linux based machines and especially the Linux Machines with Shared storage. - Tried update after turning it off but no...
Re: can't reset administrator password

Launched with the shell command shell but the pi still reset password does not work. Please enter account UPN : cn=administrator,cn=users,dc=vSphere,dc=local. VmDirForceResetPassword failed (9106) ==================. Please select:. 0. exit. 1. Test LDAP connectivity. 2. Force start replication cycle. 3. Reset account password. 4. Set log level and mask. 5. Set...
Reporting on Folder Permissions

How can I use powerCLI to report on which active directory groups have permissions on a given folder in vCenter Server?. The following script sort of combines the previous 2 scripts. It will print the permissions that are applicable on virtual machines and templates. But that can easily be extended...
I am unable to open .vmdk files in fusion 11.5.3, please help.

I have all .vmdk files along with .vmx file. They are exactly same location and takes up 560GB space on my SSD yet Fusion is telling me that it can open it because it is unable to find the file specified. Please help. Here is the list of files in...
