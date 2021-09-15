CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Grace College Welcomes Largest-Ever Incoming Class

By Staff Report
News Now Warsaw
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIMES UNION REPORTS – The Grace College 2021 incoming class is one that will go down in school history. This fall, the institution welcomed an all-time high of 471 new students to its campus, according to a news release from Grace. Grace’s incoming class is also the most socioeconomically and ethnically diverse since the institution opened in 1937. The school’s overall enrollment totals 1,919 students this semester.

