The Woodlands, TX

Join Us For The September Business Advocacy Council Meeting

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- An important part of Chamber membership is awareness and advocacy on matters of public policy that directly impact the business and nonprofit community. The Business Advocacy Council is the group responsible for monitoring government actions and debate at the local, county, state and federal levels. The Business Advocacy Council also reviews legislative action and when necessary, recommends action to the Chamber Board of Directors. Only the Board of Directors can decide whether the Chamber will take a formal position on issues of public policy.

