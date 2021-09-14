New floral boutique blooms in Estacada

The flower shop on Broadway Street in downtown Estacada has a new owner and a new name: Country Blooms and Co.

There's a new face at the flower shop on Broadway Street.

Audrey Frank purchased the boutique at 385 S. Broadway St.in September. Previously known as Blush and Roses Flower Shop, and prior to that, the Bloom Flower Shop and Barbara's Flowers and Coffee, is now known as Country Blooms and Co.

Frank, who grew up in Sandy, purchased the shop after leaving the U.S. Navy, where she worked as a linguist for five years.

"I've always been interested in my creative side," she said. She launched a shop on the popular crafting site Etsy.com last November, where she sold shirts, earrings, signs and other accessories.

She plans to continue to sell these items at the flower shop and is excited to welcome community members to her storefront.

"I want people to feel like they can walk in here and have good conversation while they wait for flowers," she said, adding that she appreciates the store's location in downtown Estacada. "I love to see people come in. It's so good to be around people and help them."

Along with her own products, Frank also wants to have space for others to sell their handmade wares.

"I want to bring things from the community here," she said, adding that she's also interested in hosting classes in the future.

Frank often has her two dogs, Finn and Buck, at the shop with her, though if customers are uncomfortable with animals, the two can remain in the back of the store.

Frank is excited to get to know more members of the community.

"Estacada has always had a special place in my heart. I love the small town feel, and I wanted to be close to family as I transitioned to civilian life," she said. "I'm trying to keep my doors open during shop hours. You can get a good understanding of people's personalities when you meet them face-to-face."