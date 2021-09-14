CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Estacada, OR

Estacada resident receives lifetime achievement award

By Emily Lindstrand
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago

Estacada resident John McAdoo honored for service by Mayor Sean Drinkwine and Estacada Community Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qkgdm_0bwzrj0t00

Longtime Estacada resident John McAdoo was recently honored by Estacada Community Watch and Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine for his of service to the community.

McAdoo, a chaplain for the Estacada Fire District who has served on the district's board of directors since 2005, was presented with a lifetime achievement award Sept. 11, at the closing of a special ceremony organized by the Estacada Area Support Our Troops Foundation, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

McAdoo, who has lived in the area since 1979, previously served as an Estacada firefighter for 18 years.

"I've known John for a pretty long time, and he's wisened me up," Drinkwine said. "He's taught me what we were missing. He came to me and said, 'Sean, we need prayer in City Hall.' I told him, 'That's far fetched. Where's the separation of state?' He said, 'God doesn't draw a line.' So I thought about it and said, 'You know John, you're probably right.' We brought prayer back into City Hall, and it's done amazing things."

Drinkwine also praised McAdoo for his support of the local fire department during a proposed merger with Clackamas Fire.

"Estacada is Estacada for a reason. We love our community, we protect our community and we will always stay with this community," Drinkwine said. "(John) has helped many people over the years … He is a man to be reckoned with, and I appreciate everything that he has done and will do in the future."

Estacada City Councilor Joel Litkie also praised McAdoo's work in the community.

"It wasn't for you, there are so many things would not be where they are today," he told McAdoo.

Once he had received the award, McAdoo credited his wife, Shirley, for her involvement in the community as well.

"She helps the community, even more than me," he said. "I'm very humbled, Mayor. Thank you."

McAdoo led the opening invocation as attendees remembered the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks..

The ceremony was organized by the Estacada Area Support Our Troops Foundation. Additional speakers included Drinkwine, Rita Perry and Jim Grimes of the Estacada Area Support Our Troops Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4SMC_0bwzrj0t00

Perry recalled that on Sept. 12, 2001, American flags seemed to be sold out everywhere.

Drinkwine praised the first responders who sacrificed their lives in the aftermath of the attacks.

"They did what they needed to do for this country, and we should be proud," he said. "Because they proved that we, as a people, will stand up every time. That's something we should never forget. That's why this day is so important."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 23, 2021

The Times receives letters about back-to-school in Beaverton, Washington County business regulations and more.Flavored tobacco ban will hurt minority-owned businesses Like many immigrants who've helped build and support this great country, I decided to bring my talent, education, and ambition to the U.S. to contribute to the community and to build a life. Earlier this year, I bought the 7 Star Convenience Store in Washington County. Today, I employ four people and I support my wife and our two daughters. Along with selling essential goods like milk, eggs and bread, I sell tobacco and it makes up 50% of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland funds $32M for 206 affordable units for homeless

Home Forward breaks ground on 3000 S.E. Powell, a new affordable housing project that replaces the notorious Safari Club. Construction of a new inner eastside affordable housing project is finally taking off. It's been four years since city officials purchased the Safari Club, a sordid strip joint in the Creston-Kenilworth...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Woodburn to honor fallen firefighters

Woodburn Fire District will take part in the Fallen Firefighters National Memorial Weekend. As dusk turns to dark during the first weekend of October, more than 400 iconic buildings, landmarks, fire departments and communities across the country will glow in respect to the fallen and their families for Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters.
WOODBURN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Estacada, OR
City
Clackamas, OR
State
New York State
Clackamas, OR
Government
Estacada, OR
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Lake Oswego Review

Washington County grads awarded $25K scholarships for research work

Recent high school grads headed to Yale with Davidson Institute fellowship moneyTwo Portland teens were awarded $25,000 each as 2021 Davidson Fellow Scholarship winners for their astounding achievements in scientific research. Vedanth Iyer, 17, a Sunset High School graduate and 18-year-old Lila Schweinfurth, an Oregon Episcopal School grad, are among 20 students who won Davidson Fellow scholarships for 2021. Both students were scheduled to be honored with a virtual ceremony. Iyer and Schweinfurth are both headed to Yale University. The Davidson Fellows scholarship awards $50,000, $25,000, and $10,000 college scholarships to exceptionally high-achieving students 18 and younger who...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Gresham seeking Lilac Run beneficiaries

All the proceeds from race fees to be donated to chosen Gresham-based nonprofit. The City of Gresham is taking applications from local nonprofits to determine the beneficiary of the fourth annual Gresham Lilac Run. The award is based on race sign up fees and no specific amount will be guaranteed....
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Hardesty attracts to reelection opponents

Vadim Mozyrsky and Rene Gonzalez have announced against the first-tern Portland commissioner.Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has attracted two opponents so far in next year's primary election. Both are criticizing the cuts to the Portland Police Bureau that Hardesty advocated last year. The first was Vadim Mozyrsky, a Social Security benefits judge, who announced on Sept. 8. "Too many have seen their family members and neighbors die because of senseless gun violence. Their resilience in the face of insurmountable loss is heartbreaking and we need to act. We have elected leaders who have let dysfunction, distraction and divisive narratives permeate the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Demolition begins at former paper mill in Oregon City

Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde launches effort to restore its land at Willamette Falls habitat site for native fish. Tribal leaders and council members from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde gathered alongside members of the Oregon City Commission on Tuesday to commemorate the first day of on-site demolition work at the former Blue Heron paper mill.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Portland Tribune

County approves raise for bus contractor

Commissioners signed off on an hourly rate increase for MTR Western after cutting service hours. Columbia County commissioners approved another rate increase for the contractor that runs the county's bus service last week. The board agreed to pay MTR Western $73.70 per service hour, a 19% increase from the previous...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Camping World takes down flagpole, will negotiate on fine

The Wilsonville business may have to pay nearly $90,000 in fines after putting up a flagpole without a permit. Now that Camping World has taken down the American flagpole it put up in March without first receiving a permit to do so, the Wilsonville government and the company will need to negotiate how much the business will pay in fines.Â  Camping World had the pole up for nearly 180 days and, according to code, the city could issue a fine of up to $500 for each day it was up. Therefore the maximum fine could be around $88,000. The city filed...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Citizens learn the ropes of law enforcement

Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn launches Jefferson County's first Citizen's Academy. Aside from watching TV shows, James Patterson novels, and the occasional (hopefully rare) blue lights in the rear-view mirror, what do you know about what law enforcement officers do in your community?. Eighteen Jefferson County residents signed up to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estacada Community Watch#Clackamas Fire#American
Portland Tribune

Fruits: Issues pile up on Rose Quarter's I-5 project

Eric Fruits, Ph.D. is vice president of Research at Cascade Policy Institute and an adjunct professor at Portland State University, where he teaches courses in urban economics and regulation. Apparently, "COVID time" is a real thing. A week feels like a month, and last month might have been last year. Perhaps that's why 2017 seems like it might have been in the last century. That was the year the Oregon Legislature passed a bipartisan "Keep Oregon Moving" transportation bill. It had all the hallmarks of a grand bargain. The package included a hike in the gas tax and vehicle registration...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County chair pitches alternatives to vax mandate

Clackamas County board postpones further deliberation until Thursday, Sept. 23Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith on Tuesday proposed a resolution in anticipation of future COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Oregon, requesting state officials "immediately reevaluate" the terms of any mandates they intend to implement. After reviewing the resolution draft, county commissioners opted to revisit the issue at Thursday's business meeting due to disagreements over clarity and intent. In the resolution, originally drafted by Smith and county staff on Sept. 16, Smith reasons that potential state mandates of COVID-19 vaccinations could have a "detrimental impact on the delivery of health care, education, public...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

McLane resigns from judge post

Crook County Circuit Court Judge Mike McLane has resigned with an effective date of Oct. 10. Crook County Circuit Court Judge Mike McLane has resigned. The resignation and resulting vacancy was announced Wednesday by Gov. Kate Brown, who said she is accepting applications for the position. Brown thanked McLane for...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Tootie Smith proposes vaccine mandate alternatives in resolution

Clackamas County board postpones further deliberation until Thursday, Sept. 23Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith on Tuesday proposed a resolution in anticipation of future COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Oregon, requesting state officials "immediately reevaluate" the terms of any mandates they intend to implement. After reviewing the resolution draft, county commissioners opted to revisit the issue at Thursday's business meeting due to disagreements over clarity and intent. In the resolution, originally drafted by Smith and county staff on Sept. 16, Smith reasons that potential state mandates of COVID-19 vaccinations could have a "detrimental impact on the delivery of health care, education, public...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Different playgrounds

Pamela Loxley Drake found out that the experience of growing up on an Ohio farm is different from growing up in Chicago.Life is a journey. One that is indeed different for each of us. As a farm kid, I was raised in a very white part of the country. We had migrant workers, but seldom did we meet them. In fact, all too often we didn't pay any attention to them, since we had no workers on our farm. It wasn't intentional. It was the times we lived in, the part of the country we lived in, the blind eye...
INDIANA STATE
Portland Tribune

Multi-cultural, high density district planned in SW Portland

The city's vision for the westside includes high density housing, transit focused development as part of the West Town Center Plan.A plan to transform Southwest Portland with more high-density housing and mixed-use development is inching closer to approval. With two September hearings for the West Portland Town Center Plan held by Portland's Planning and Sustainability Commission, the commission aims to send the plan to City Council for approval in early 2022. The plan is a transformative vision of growth around Southwest Portland, addressing everything from added transit lines, housing and commercial corridors. The planning area focuses on the intersection of...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy