Estacada resident receives lifetime achievement award

Estacada resident John McAdoo honored for service by Mayor Sean Drinkwine and Estacada Community Watch

Longtime Estacada resident John McAdoo was recently honored by Estacada Community Watch and Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine for his of service to the community.

McAdoo, a chaplain for the Estacada Fire District who has served on the district's board of directors since 2005, was presented with a lifetime achievement award Sept. 11, at the closing of a special ceremony organized by the Estacada Area Support Our Troops Foundation, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

McAdoo, who has lived in the area since 1979, previously served as an Estacada firefighter for 18 years.

"I've known John for a pretty long time, and he's wisened me up," Drinkwine said. "He's taught me what we were missing. He came to me and said, 'Sean, we need prayer in City Hall.' I told him, 'That's far fetched. Where's the separation of state?' He said, 'God doesn't draw a line.' So I thought about it and said, 'You know John, you're probably right.' We brought prayer back into City Hall, and it's done amazing things."

Drinkwine also praised McAdoo for his support of the local fire department during a proposed merger with Clackamas Fire.

"Estacada is Estacada for a reason. We love our community, we protect our community and we will always stay with this community," Drinkwine said. "(John) has helped many people over the years … He is a man to be reckoned with, and I appreciate everything that he has done and will do in the future."

Estacada City Councilor Joel Litkie also praised McAdoo's work in the community.

"It wasn't for you, there are so many things would not be where they are today," he told McAdoo.

Once he had received the award, McAdoo credited his wife, Shirley, for her involvement in the community as well.

"She helps the community, even more than me," he said. "I'm very humbled, Mayor. Thank you."

McAdoo led the opening invocation as attendees remembered the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks..

The ceremony was organized by the Estacada Area Support Our Troops Foundation. Additional speakers included Drinkwine, Rita Perry and Jim Grimes of the Estacada Area Support Our Troops Foundation.

Perry recalled that on Sept. 12, 2001, American flags seemed to be sold out everywhere.

Drinkwine praised the first responders who sacrificed their lives in the aftermath of the attacks.

"They did what they needed to do for this country, and we should be proud," he said. "Because they proved that we, as a people, will stand up every time. That's something we should never forget. That's why this day is so important."