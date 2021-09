A gay substitute teacher was wrongfully let go from the Catholic school he taught at, a North Carolina federal judge has ruled.Lonnie Billard, 69, was fired from his Drama and English teaching role at Charlotte Catholic High School after he shared his plans to marry his long term partner on Facebook in 2014. Weeks after posting the news, he was told that he was being terminated from his position. Legal proceedings were launched by Mr Billard in 2017, according to documents. Mr Billard started working at the school fulltime in 2001 but retired in 2012, the year he was voted...

SOCIETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO