Prowlers drop heart-breaker to Yellowjackets

Kadin Grindeland dives across the goaline to score the first points of the season for the Prowler football team. Grindeland’s run capped a 19-play, 93-yard drive to open the game for the Prowlers.

Perham scored the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds left to play and hung on for 13-7 win over Thief River Falls Friday, Sept. 10 at Lowell T. Swenson Field in Thief River Falls. The loss was the second in as many weeks for the Prowlers who are showing improvement but haven’t been able to notch their first win of the season. “I was proud of the guys, this was collectively probably the best special teams, offfense and defensive complete game since 2010 [caption id="attachment_17887" align="alignright" width="300"]Max Peterson hauls in a deep pass from quarterback Caleb Rosendahl on a fourth and 13 play at the Perham 33 yard line. The pass went for 32 yards and gave the Prowlers a first and goal opportunity at the Perham 1 yard line.[/caption] when Coach Mumm was coaching again,” said Thief River Falls Head Coach Kurt Reynolds. “We had some big plays on special teams, blocking a field goal and extra point. We had a big kick return before the half. Offensively, we had a 93- or 94-yard drive. I can’t remember the last time we did that – and we had key stops when we needed them.” One week after it was held to 59 yards from scrimmage and four first downs in a 16-0 loss to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, the Prowlers’ offense had a modestly strong showing against Perham with 139 yards rushing and 204 total yards from scrimmage. The Prowlers were flagged for holding on the opening kickoff return and they set up for their first play from scrimmage at their own seven yard line. Sophomore quarterback Caleb Rosendahl picked up seven yards on a QB keeper on the first play from scrimmage and it set the tone for the rest of the drive. The Prowlers would end up putting together a 19-play, 93-yard drive that consumed 10 minutes and 19 seconds of the 12-minute first quarter. Arguably the biggest play of the drive came on a fourth and 13 play from the Perham 33-yard line, when Rosendahl rolled out and connected with sophomore tight end Max Peterson for a 32-yard gain. Kadin Grindeland scored on a one-yard touchdown run on the next play, with Jake Friedrich adding the extra point to put the Prowlers in front 7-0. Perham gained 70 yards in seven plays to set up a first and goal at the nine yard line on the ensuing drive. The drive came to a screeching halt on play number eight, however, when Thief River Falls linebacker Kale Geiser jarred the ball loose from Perham quarterback Colton Hackel, and Thief River Falls linebacker Cody Wienen fell on the loose ball. Despite his fumble, Hackel was a one-man show for the Yellowjackets. The senior division one prospect completed 7-of-16 passes [caption id="attachment_17888" align="alignright" width="300"]Braedon Potucek finds daylight on this first quarter run for 14 yards. Potucek finished the game as the Prowlers’ leading rusher with 12 carries for 95 yards.[/caption] for 112 yards and he ran 26 times for 164 yards. He was responsible for 276 of the Yellowjackets’ 298 yards from scrimmage. The Yellowjacket offense finally found the end zone with 10 seconds remaining in the first half, as Hackel scored on a one-yard run. The Yellowjackets were forced to punt on its first possession of the second half but it gained an extra possession when the Prowlers fumbled the punt return. The Yellowjackets began at midfield after the turnover and reached the six yard line before the drive stalled. They opted to attempt a go-ahead field goal, which was partially blocked, to keep the game tied. The Prowlers got things going on their first possession of the second half and put together a nine-play, 56-yard drive that ended with an incomplete pass on a fourth and 10 at the Perham 24. Aided by a pair of 15-yard penalties, the Yellowjackets looked like they would take the lead on the ensuing possession until Trevor Rose intercepted a pass from Hackel in the end zone to keep the score tied. The Prowlers weren’t as fortunate two possessions later, as Hackel scored on a five-yard run to cap a 5-play 55-yard drive with 23 seconds left to play. Hackel’s extra point was blocked to keep the score 13-7. After recovering the squib kick, the Prowlers began their final possession at their own 31 yard line with 13.7 seconds remaining. Penalties erased the first two plays of the drive with the Prowlers losing 10 yards on a holding penalty and gaining 15 on a pass interference call. Rosendahl completed a 33-yard pass to Peterson on the final play of the game. Friday’s game marked the first career start for Rosendahl, who had entered the game late in the first half in week one. Reynolds attributed the overall offensive improvement to getting more reps under center for the young quarterback. “We got Caleb [Rosendahl] some reps at quarterback, and we just felt comfortable running the trap and our power offense, as opposed to the old straight T,” Reynolds said. “When we were down here [at the seven yard line] we would have been like, ‘Here we go again’ and there would have been a pick six or a fumble. These guys rallied and put together a heck of a drive. They converted. They had big runs. They completed a huge pass when they needed to and we were rolling. We just need to learn how to maintain that momentum.”The Prowlers’ record stands at 0-2, which is the same record the team has had through two games in four of the last six years. The difference though, is in how the team has competed. Its losses are to defending district and section champion Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Perham, who are a combined 4-0 through two weeks. Neither opponent was far enough ahead to put in reserves. “When I was hired, they said Thief River Falls isn’t physical and we don’t compete,” Reynolds said. “I don’t think anyone can say that after this game.” [caption id="attachment_17889" align="alignright" width="300"]Caleb Rosendahl showcased good ball-handling skills while orchestrating the Prowlers’ T-formation offense during Friday’s home football game against the Perham Yellowjackets. Rosendahl’s main job in the run-based offense is to handoff and carry out fakes, with the occasional pass and designed quarterback run sprinkled in.[/caption] The Yellowjackets like to air out the football and the Prowlers were able to limit the big plays down field with good play in the secondary. Defensive back Morgan Rude returned to the team after missing the first game due to a COVID quarantine and he helped to shut down Perham’s explosive offense. “We had Morgan Rude come back with no practice – he was quarantined beyond his control – he played the whole game, played lights out. Trevor Rose has also proven himself a reliable defender in the defensive backfield through two weeks. A week after he broke up two DGF passes in the end zone and picked off another, Rose intercepted Hackel in the end zone to preserve a 7-7 tie in the fourth quarter.Kale Geiser may have a future in coaching. The junior linebacker forced a fumble on Perham’s opening drive and the turnover was the end result of knowing the opposing offense inside and out. “Kale Geiser is like a coach on the field,” Reynolds said. “He knocked on my door and he handed me a sheet. It was a thorough breakdown – a more thorough breakdown than a coach – of what they run on first down, what formation they run out of. He was calling the plays out and he took ownership of the defense.” Up next for the Prowlers is a trip to perennial power Detroit Lakes. The Lakers dropped their Sept. 3 opener to Fergus Falls by a score of 29-15 but bounced back in week two with a 27-7 win over East Grand Forks. Scoring 1 2 3 4 T0 7 0 6 137 0 0 0 7Kadin Grindeland 1-yard run (Jake Friedrich kick).Colten Hackel 3-yard run (Hackel kick)Hackel 5-yard run (kick blocked)• First downs - Perham 17; TRF 13. • Fumbles (total-lost) - Perham 1-1; TRF 1-1. • Penalties (number-yards) - Perham 7-65; TRF 5-60. • Punts (number-average) - Perham 2-36.5; TRF 2-23.5. • Rushing (attempts-yards) - Perham 35-186; TRF 40-139. • Passing - Perham 7-for-16, 112 yards, 1 interception; TRF 2-for-5, 65 yards. • Total yards - Perham 298; TRF 204.• Rushing - (Perham) Colton Hackel 26-164, 2 touchdowns; Levi Richter 3-18; (TRF) Braedon Potucek 12-95; Griffin Lundeen 12-44; Kadin Grindeland 9-5, 1 touchdown. • Passing - (Perham) Colton Hackel 7-16, 112; (TRF) Caleb Rosendahl 2-for-5, 65. • Receiving - (Perham) Joshua Peterson 4-76; Charles Melvin 2-22; Braylon Rach 1-14; (TRF) Max Peterson 2-65. • Interceptions - (TRF) Trevor Rose 1. • Forced fumbles - (TRF) Kale Geiser 1. • Fumble recoveries - (TRF) Cody Wienen 1.W L W L DGF 2 0 2 0 Fergus Falls 2 0 2 0 Perham 2 0 2 0 Detroit Lakes 1 1 1 1 East Grand Forks 1 1 1 1 Park Rapids 0 2 0 2 Pequot Lakes 0 2 0 2 Thief River Falls 0 2 0 2 • Scores - Week 1 (Sept. 2/3) - East Grand Forks 27, Pequot Lakes 12; Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 16, Thief River Falls 0; Fergus Falls 29, Detroit Lakes 15; Perham 28, Park Rapids 6. • Scores - Week 2 (Sept. 10) - Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 20, Pequot Lakes 18; Fergus Falls 28, Park Rapids 9; Perham 13, Thief River Falls 7; Detroit Lakes 27, East Grand Forks 7. • Upcoming games - Week 3 (Sept. 17) - Park Rapids at East Grand Forks; Fergus Falls at Pequot Lakes; Perham at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton; Thief River Falls at Detroit Lakes.