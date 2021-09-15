CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Why Do I support Arsenal?

By Dai Phong
theodysseyonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think about Arsenal FC all the time. Every single day. I spend many good waking hours pondering over what could be done differently at Arsenal to increase the chances of Arsenal FC winning the league.Football is a competitive sport and and the objective is to win, thoughts like these make me hope and pray Arsenal win the next game every game. But then I question myself: Is winning everything? Is participation in the top divisions and the top half of the Premier League not enough? Am I not privileged to support a club that regularly competes for the top honours?Why do I get so upset after every loss?

www.theodysseyonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Arsenal, Spurs target Kjaer: Why I won't play in England

AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer admits he's resisted offers from the Premier League. The Dane has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham. But the 32 year-old told TV3: "I have had my opportunities to go there, but it has never been the right thing for me. I have always liked a good climate and good food. Since I came down here when I was 19, it has always weighed incredibly high for me to be in the south.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'I don't see them winning nothing any time soon': Brentford striker Ivan Toney MOCKS Arsenal by stating he was surprised by their lack of quality during opening day victory for the Bees

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has launched a brutal attack on Arsenal by playing down his side's victory over the Gunners last month and saying Mikel Arteta's side won't win anything 'anytime soon'. The Bees won 2-0 against their north London opponents on the opening day of the Premier League season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal Fc#The Reason Why#The Premier League
The Independent

David De Gea penalty save earns thrilling Man United win amid late chaos at West Ham

As a great man often said, it's a funny old game.On one hand, this match at West Ham United could say it just had to be. On the other, who could have anticipated an ending to a game as crazy as that?Jesse Lingard came off the bench to overcome his midweek mishap to punish the side that helped him revitalise his career, only to then see David Moyes punished for the hubristic decision to bring on Mark Noble for a lifeline of a late penalty.He has a superb penalty record. David De Gea has an awful one. So, of course, the goalkeeper...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports Illustrated

Report: Chelsea Blocked PSG & Spurs' Interest in Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur last year but it has been revealed the club's board blocked the transfer, according to reports. Rudiger was then under the management of Frank Lampard and was an outcast in the Chelsea side. His future became extremely uncertain and links surfaced to leaving the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

David Moyes will look to end Manchester United’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season as West Ham host Moyes’ former club.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have three wins and a draw in the league so far and saw Cristiano Ronaldo mark his return to the club with a double against Newcastle last weekend.West Ham will be missing their own free-scorer - Michail Antonio is suspended.Follow West Ham vs Manchester United LIVEThe Europa League competitors are also unbeaten but have drawn their last two games against Crystal Palace and Southampton.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brighton continue fine form with win over Leicester

Brighton maintained their impressive start to the Premier League season with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Leicester at the Amex Stadium.The Seagulls found themselves on the right side of VAR throughout the game as Leicester had two equalisers ruled out in the final stages, with Harvey Barnes judged to be offside and obstructing the goalkeeper on both occasions.Neal Maupay put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 35th minute, sending Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way, and Danny Welbeck doubled Brighton’s lead just after the break with a well-timed header.However, after going two goals behind, it was Leicester who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
districtchronicles.com

A Steward Hit by Cristiano Ronaldo Asked Him If She Had Died

A woman who was hit by a wayward Cristiano Ronaldo shot asked the Portuguese forward if she had died. Marisa Nobile was hit during the warmup to Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League clash against Young Boys on Tuesday. She collapsed to the floor and Ronaldo rushed over to check she...
SOCCER
Reuters

Liverpool go top with win over Palace as City held by Saints

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Liverpool went top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, while champions Manchester City were held to a goalless draw at home to Southampton. Arsenal picked up their second straight win with a 1-0 victory at Burnley, while promoted Brentford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Why do I always get into stats?

A few years ago, my son joined me to watch a Wizards game. Somehow, he stuck with the broadcast through my frequent pauses to break down plays. I explained sundry topics like why a player praised for being a good defender actually wasn’t. Or where the team’s offensive plays were breaking down. Or how the opponent was targeting weaker defenders by design.
NBA
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man City, Man United join Liverpool in race to sign Bellingham

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.
MLS
The Independent

Ismaila Sarr double helps Watford pile more misery on Norwich

Ismaila Sarr struck twice as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games following a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road.The Hornets’ record signing, who had not scored since the opening-day win over Aston Villa, proved too good for the Norwich defence with his brace putting the game beyond the hosts.The visitors had taken an early lead, which was the first sign of any cracks in the Norwich defence, as Emmanuel Dennis headed past Tim Krul after being marked poorly in the 17th minute.Teemu Pukki struck his, and Norwich’s, second Premier League goal of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We’re not Man City’: Thomas Frank plays down Brentford’s scoring record

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he is not worried by his side’s lack of goals and insisted “we’re not Manchester City or Chelsea”.The newly-promoted Bees have made a solid start to life in the Premier League with five points from their opening four matches.However, they have scored only one goal in their last three games and managed just nine shots on target so far, pushing strike duo Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo into the spotlight.Toney hit 33 goals in the Championship last season but has found the net only once this term, while Mbeumo has yet to score in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Arsenal travel to Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon as the Gunners look to build on their first win of the season last weekend. After losing their opening three games before the international break, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s late winner earned Mikel Arteta’s side a 1-0 over Norwich to alleviate some of the early pressure on the Arsenal manager. Burnley are already desperate for points under Sean Dyche as they gave up a one-goal lead after half time in their 3-1 defeat to Everton on Monday night. The Turf Moor side are one of four teams in the division still looking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theprideoflondon.com

Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech needs the ball, not even time on it

Hakim Ziyech has come under a lot of criticism from Chelsea fans over the past few months. The reason being that they feel they were promised an ultra-creative, big chance machine and they were sold a lie. In many ways, they were promised an ultra-creative big chance machine, but they weren’t sold a lie. That said, why haven’t we seen the Ziyech we saw at Ajax?
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy