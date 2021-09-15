Why Do I support Arsenal?

I think about Arsenal FC all the time. Every single day. I spend many good waking hours pondering over what could be done differently at Arsenal to increase the chances of Arsenal FC winning the league.Football is a competitive sport and and the objective is to win, thoughts like these make me hope and pray Arsenal win the next game every game. But then I question myself: Is winning everything? Is participation in the top divisions and the top half of the Premier League not enough? Am I not privileged to support a club that regularly competes for the top honours?Why do I get so upset after every loss?