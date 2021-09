When it comes to urban legends, myths, monsters, hauntings and paranormal activity, there can't be another state in the union that can beat Michigan. Sure, there are plenty of ghost towns in the western states, lots of paranormal tales that come from the New England states...but for volume, Michigan beats 'em all. Michigan may be smaller than some states – Texas and California for example - but we just seem to bottle more ghostly activity, creatures, and weird legends than any other.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO