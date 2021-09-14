Baete Leads Huskers at Michigan

Kirsten Baete produced a three-round total of 223 to lead the Nebraska women's golf team at the season-opening Wolverine Invitational in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Tuesday. The fifth-year senior from Beatrice, Nebraska, opened the tournament with an even-par 71. Baete produced 17 consecutive pars across her final 13 holes of the first round and the first four holes of her second round on Monday. She managed rounds of 76 in the second and third rounds to tie for 40th individually in the 90-player field.