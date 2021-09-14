White Sox Activate SS Tim Anderson & SP Lucas Giolito Off 10-Day Injured List
The Chicago White Sox have activated shortstop Tim Anderson and starting pitcher Lucas Giolito off the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, per the organization’s Twitter. Anderson has been dealing with a left hamstring strain over the last two weeks but will be available to return to the lineup for Tuesday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Angels. The shortstop leads the team in batting average and ranks second in OPS as the team’s leadoff hitter in 108 games this season. Anderson found his way to his first career All-Star appearance this season.www.sportsgrid.com
Comments / 0