White Sox Activate SS Tim Anderson & SP Lucas Giolito Off 10-Day Injured List

SportsGrid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox have activated shortstop Tim Anderson and starting pitcher Lucas Giolito off the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, per the organization’s Twitter. Anderson has been dealing with a left hamstring strain over the last two weeks but will be available to return to the lineup for Tuesday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Angels. The shortstop leads the team in batting average and ranks second in OPS as the team’s leadoff hitter in 108 games this season. Anderson found his way to his first career All-Star appearance this season.

www.sportsgrid.com

Related
WGNtv.com

Lance Lynn activated off the IL ahead of the White Sox series with the Red Sox

CHICAGO – When the playoffs begin for the White Sox at the beginning of October, he’ll be the first pitcher that manager Tony La Russa puts on the mound. He hasn’t been able to do that lately since Lance Lynn has been on the IL since August 31st with right knee inflammation. But the stay away didn’t end up being too long, and the ace of the staff will return this weekend.
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Nick Pivetta to make return from COVID-19 related injured list in Sunday’s series finale against White Sox

Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed that with Connor Seabold making his major-league debut and first career start on Saturday, Pivetta will get the start on Sunday. Pivetta has been held out of action since the end of August, as he was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list on September 5 before it was revealed that he became the ninth Boston player to test positive for coronavirus two days later.
MLB
audacy.com

Red Sox beat White Sox, 9-8, in 10 innings

CHICAGO (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning after belting a three-run homer in the third and the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox, 9-8, on Saturday night. Shaw found out toward the end of batting practice that he was going to be...
MLB
bostonnews.net

Tim Anderson expected back in lineup as White Sox host Angels

The American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox expect to welcome their sparkplug back to the top of the lineup when they open a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Sunday that the team is set to activate...
MLB
WGNtv.com

White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera placed on the injured list on Tuesday

CHICAGO – He hasn’t even spent the entire season with the club, but now he’s dealing with something that many who’ve been on the south side the entire 2021 season have had to since spring training. Ryan Tepera is becoming the latest member of the White Sox to end up...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Tim Anderson will be returning on Tuesday night

The straw that stirs the Chicago White Sox’s drink in Tim Anderson is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels. However, his name might not be on every lineup card for each game down the stretch run toward the postseason. Anderson was on the 10-day...
MLB
numberfire.com

Tim Anderson (hamstring) returns to White Sox's lineup on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (hamstring) is batting leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Anderson will return to the field after Chicago's shortstop spent time on their injured list with a left hamstring strain and Seby Zavala was given a breather. In a matchup against left-hander...
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Tony La Russa: Lucas Giolito's Healthy Return ‘a Victory'

Despite Angels homers, Giolito’s health a ‘victory’ for Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The most thrilling part of Lucas Giolito’s return from the injured list had nothing to do with him. The distinction went to Eloy Jiménez’ catch at the top of the fence midway through Giolito’s start....
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Lineup Change Promising Sign for Tim Anderson's Health

ARLINGTON, Texas – Tim Anderson took ground balls at shortstop during pregame batting practice Friday, after the White Sox changed their lineup to include him in the series opener against the Rangers. For the first time since returning from the injured list (left hamstring strain) earlier this week, Anderson is...
MLB
SportsGrid

September 19 MLB Betting Guide: Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees

Total: 9 Over (-118) | Under (-104) Odds to Win World Series: White Sox +750 | Rangers NA. The White Sox should provide Giolito with plenty of run support facing Jordan Lyles, who has the second-highest WHIP among qualified starters this season. The Bet: White Sox (-240) Chicago White Sox...
MLB
SportsGrid

Tim Anderson is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the White Sox

Tim Anderson is not in the starting lineup for the White Sox on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Tim Anderson returned off the injured list from a hamstring injury earlier this week and has been eased back into the lineup. The White Sox have no reason to rush Anderson as they hold a 12 game lead over Cleveland in the American League Central and are 7.5 games behind the Rays for home-field advantage in the American League. The Sox look to be on a collision course to face the Astros in the Divisional round of the playoffs. As for Anderson, the plan was for him to play every other day once activated, and while he did play back to back on Thursday and Friday, the Sox didn’t feel he was ready to play three games in a row. Anderson is expected to be back in the starting lineup Sunday.
MLB

