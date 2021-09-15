Alexandria Police Department Investigates Shots Fired Incident on Edsall Road

For Immediate Release: September 15, 2021

Alexandria, VA – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident on Edsall Road that occurred on Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Edsall Road for a report of gunfire at approximately 9:35 p.m. They located shell casings and discovered property damage to units at the South Port Apartments and vehicles in the parking lot. No injuries were reported. A helicopter assisted the investigation.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with video or information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Stephen Riley at 703.746.6225 or email Stephen.riley@alexandriava.gov. You can also call the police non-emergency line at 703.746.4444. Tips can be shared anonymously.

For media inquiries only, contact Amanda Paga, Senior Public Information Officer, at amanda.paga@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.6600.

# # #