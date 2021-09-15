CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Alexandria Police Department Investigates Shots Fired Incident on Edsall Road

 5 days ago

For Immediate Release: September 15, 2021

Alexandria, VA – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident on Edsall Road that occurred on Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Edsall Road for a report of gunfire at approximately 9:35 p.m. They located shell casings and discovered property damage to units at the South Port Apartments and vehicles in the parking lot. No injuries were reported. A helicopter assisted the investigation.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with video or information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Stephen Riley at 703.746.6225 or email Stephen.riley@alexandriava.gov. You can also call the police non-emergency line at 703.746.4444. Tips can be shared anonymously.

For media inquiries only, contact Amanda Paga, Senior Public Information Officer, at amanda.paga@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.6600.

# # #

ABOUT

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

