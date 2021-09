Daniel Ricciardo admits thoughts of taking his first win for McLaren were in his mind after qualifying on the front row for the Italian Grand Prix. McLaren has looked particularly quick throughout the Monza weekend, lining up fourth and fifth for the Sprint with Ricciardo going on to finish third ahead of Lando Norris in fourth. Valtteri Bottas’ grid penalty promotes them both to the top three for Sunday’s race and Ricciardo — who last won in 2018 in Monaco — feels he is in a position to fight for what would be a first win for McLaren since the end of 2012.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO