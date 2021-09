Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:15 p.m., Indiana State Police Troopers were on scene of a vehicle fire on I-65 SB at the 232 mile-marker. Traffic was backed up for approximately five miles when a secondary crash occurred at the 237 mile-marker, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield. Responding troopers discovered a three-car crash had occurred resulting in one of the driver’s being entrapped in their vehicle.