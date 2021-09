Despite the expectations for a test of the resistance zone of 1.1847, the bears managed to prevail and have successfully broken through the support zone of 1.1774. At the time of writing, the currency pair is consolidating just below the mentioned level, and the mood is rather negative – for a test of the next more significant support area at 1.1731. The announcement of the consumer price index data for the euro area (today; 08:00 GMT) could affect market volatility.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO