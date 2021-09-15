Discovery Quilters ‘Crazy for Quilting’

Bear Lake Quilt Guild held their 2021 Fall Social Thursday, August 20. Guild members where encouraged to enter handmade quilts and their Fair Challenge project on Monday August 23, for display and setup. It was announced that Heather Kidd would be the 2021-2022 President, with Nanette Cook, Vice President, Jill Wright, Treasure. BBQ beef, pot luck salads, rolls, and desserts where served. An Apron Swap finished the evening. Fabric and a pattern for the apron where handed out in December of 2020 and each member was challenged to make their apron, using their own creative design and talents. A passing game was played for the aprons. Everyone took home an apron made by someone else. It was a fun and delightful time to view each apron with lots of giggles and fun.

