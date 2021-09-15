CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Discovery Quilters ‘Crazy for Quilting’

cassville-democrat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal quilters to show off works in show Sept. 25-26 Discovery Quilters is hosting its biennial show on Sept. 25-26 at the Shell Knob Elementary School with the theme “Crazy for Quilting.”. The judged event showcases the talents of the group’s membership with a colorful display of beautiful quilts. The...

www.cassville-democrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
yoursun.com

Quilting for the Community

Despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Venice Area Quilters Guild continue to support the needs of their community partners. By working in their own homes and safely in small groups, guild members, who are residents of Venice, Englewood, North Port, Nokomis, Osprey and Sarasota, ensure that VAQG maintains its strong tradition of community service.
SARASOTA, FL
ctnewsonline.com

Vicky Beasley to speak at quilters guild meeting

The Walnut Valley Quilters Guild will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Cornerstone Bible Fellowship Church, 3725 E. Ninth Ave., Winfield. The meeting is open to members and guests. Vicky Beasley, known as the Scrappy Farmer, of Leavenworth, will be the guest speaker. Beasley’s passion is scrap quilting. She is...
WINFIELD, KS
carriagetownenews.com

Quilt Show

NEWBURYPORT, MA — Merrimack Valley Quilters Guild’s Ruby Celebration will take place on Fri., October 1 and Sat., October 2, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Hope Community Church, located at 11 Hale Street in Newburyport, MA. Highlights will include over 150 juried and non-juried quilts, demonstrations, vendors, raffles,...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WMDT.com

The Brightside: Quilts of Valor

DOVER, Del. – Stitch by stitch, thread by thread, Susan Hocker works nearly every day to put together beautiful handmade quilts. “My husband always teases me about cutting things apart and sewing them back together, but that’s what quilting is all about, it’s such a satisfying experience to put it all back together, and so rewarding when people find the joy in them,” says Hocker.
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
kwhi.com

CHAPPELL HILL ‘AIRING OF THE QUILTS’ SATURDAY

The 2nd Annual Airing of the Quilts is set for Saturday, throughout Chappell Hill. Various quilts will be displayed throughout the town from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Featured quilts will include historic entries, barn quilts, children’s quilts and, in honor of the 20th anniversary of September 11th, patriotic quilts.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
Midland Daily News

Listening to a quilt

Items tell stories. That’s why we clutter our homes with concert posters, favorite T-shirts, and even recipe cards that have been passed down for generations. We collect these items because they speak to us about a fun night, a favorite relative, or childhood days now lost. At the Midland County...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Tahlequah Daily Press

Quilters patch together prizes for county fair

The animals took a day off on Friday as the Cherokee County Fair moved indoors to feature exhibit winners. Floral arrangements, household items, baskets, sewing, Christmas decorations, and photography took the stage, but one of the most popular contests at the fair is for quilting. Anna Hoseney is a quilter...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Quilters’ Guild hosts a ‘Garden Party’

The theme of the Flathead Quilters’ Guild 2021 show is “Garden Party” and it will take place Sept. 17 and 18 at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 per person per day....
KALISPELL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilting#Sexual Assault Center#The Alliance Of Churches
custercountychronicle.com

Patterns and people fill quilt show

The 2021 Hill City Quilt Show and Sale had over 1,400 visitors and drew locals and tourists to the Heart of the Hills. Quilt lovers and quilt curious folks could be seen admiring the numerous quilts hanging around town, strolling in and out of shops to participate in the quilt pattern piece scavenger hunt or perusing the decorative display of quilts outside the library’s book sale. Quilts were everywhere and so were the people.
HILL CITY, SD
Winterset Madisonian

Historical quilts highlight Quilt Museum’s Gallery Walk

The Iowa Quilt Museum invites the Madison County community to a complimentary reception, celebrating their newly-opened exhibit, Mary Pemble Barton’s Quilt and Textile Legacy. This exhibit includes historical quilts from Mary’s own collection she donated in later years to the Iowa State Historical Museum. Also included are Mary’s acclaimed Heritage Quilt, and an assortment of family quilts shared by the […]
MADISON COUNTY, IA
pendletontimespost.com

Quilts in the Park — 40th edition

PENDLETON — Spring Valley Quilt Guild’s 40th Quilts in the Park show drew record attendance and record raffle sales, making for a great four-day event, guild President Suzan Pierce said. “It a huge success for our group,” she said. More than 350 people visited the event, which took place Thursday...
PENDLETON, IN
estesparknews.com

Trail Ridge Quilters Raise Money For Hospital

The Trail Ridge Quilters, an interest group of the Estes Park Newcomers Club, raised $4014 for the Estes Park Health Foundation during the group’s July online quilt sale. This diligent group of quilters produces a variety of quilted and fabric creations that it sells to raise funds in support of our local hospital and its patient care services to Estes Valley residents. Donna Bryson, leader of Trail Ridge Quilters, says that the group is pleased that their work helps their friends and neighbors in the community, and thanks them for their continued support.
ESTES PARK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
Salem News Online

Johnny Appleseed raffle quilt

Raffle quilt made by Carol Rossler and daughter, Vicky Schnarrenberger. Tickets are available at Chamber of Commerce office and at the Festival Quilt Show located in the old train depot building. The winner will be contacted by Lisbon Keep You on Stitches Quilt Group. (Submitted photo)
LISBON, OH
wjon.com

Quilt Bingo and Raffle

The Church of St. Anthony's, 2410 1st Street North, St. Cloud, MN, will be holding it's Quilt Bingo and Raffle on Sunday October 24, 2021. Doors open at 4:30. $10 Shredded beef plate served beginning at 5pm. Quilt Bingo begins at 6pm.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Wilkes Journal Patriot

Winners in annual quilt show announced

Splashes of bright colors filled the Stone Center in North Wilkesboro Friday and Saturday as the talents of local quilters were displayed. It was the 2021 Quilt Show of the Wilkes County Quilters Inc., drawing about 75 quilts with traditional, modern and art designs. The annual show is the largest...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Herald-Journal

Montpelier Quilt Guild

Bear Lake Quilt Guild held their 2021 Fall Social Thursday, August 20. Guild members where encouraged to enter handmade quilts and their Fair Challenge project on Monday August 23, for display and setup. It was announced that Heather Kidd would be the 2021-2022 President, with Nanette Cook, Vice President, Jill Wright, Treasure. BBQ beef, pot luck salads, rolls, and desserts where served. An Apron Swap finished the evening. Fabric and a pattern for the apron where handed out in December of 2020 and each member was challenged to make their apron, using their own creative design and talents. A passing game was played for the aprons. Everyone took home an apron made by someone else. It was a fun and delightful time to view each apron with lots of giggles and fun.
MONTPELIER, ID
severnaparkvoice.com

Quilter’s Masterpiece To Display At International Festival

“I Dream in Orange and Blue,” a handmade quilt by Arnold resident Julie Antinucci, has been selected into the International Quilt Festival to be held October 28-31 in Houston. To be accepted into the International Quilt Festival, quilters must apply and supply two photos. Antinucci said the field of quilts considered this year was especially large because the show was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
ARNOLD, MD
Morning Journal

Quilt winner

At the close of the Historical Society of Columbiana and Fairfield Township Open House on Saturday evening, Wonda Kummer of Columbiana won the vintage Fan Quilt. Submitted photo.
COLUMBIANA, OH
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show: Your Quilt is Ready & Quilting Couple on how to make a t-shirt quilt

From the time you were a baby, chances are there was a blanket that you loved to wrap yourself up in to instantly feel cozy, warm and loved. And if that blanket is a quilt crafted by a loving grandma or mom, those feelings mean even more. And the quilt itself is an heirloom that can be passed on to share those feelings with family or friends.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mcheraldonline.com

Cove Veterans Wrapped in Quilts of Valor

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10 veterans were awarded with Quilts of Valor. The ceremony took place at Memorial Church of the Brethren in Martinsburg. Local veterans honored at the Quilt of Valor ceremony were Robert L. Hampton, Sr. Air Force, 1962-90; Richard Brantner, Navy, 1964-70; and Robert Dickson, Army, 1968-70.
MARTINSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy