Amsterdam, NY

Amsterdam’s ItaliaFest This Weekend-How to Pronounce Italian Foods

By Chrissy
 4 days ago
I am 100% Italian and love all Italian food and festivals. There haven't been many festivals at all in the past year and a half so I am happy for this Saturday. This weekend Amsterdam will bring back ItaliaFest. The event was canceled last year due to COVID. It will be held on Bridge Street Saturday, September 18th from 11 am until 9 pm. But before you go, I wanted to give you a little inside lesson on how to pronounce some of the delicious foods you will be asking for at ItaliaFest.

The Best Pizza Joint in the Capital Region Is Closing in Three Weeks

For most people, when the leaves on the trees start to change and the air has that crisp feeling in the morning you know fall is here and winter is right around the corner. For the people in Averill Park, West Sand Lake, and everyone on Burden Lake the sign that fall is here is the announcement of the date that Kay's Famous Pizza is closing for the season. This year, October 8th will be their last day making their amazing pizza for 2021.
AVERILL PARK, NY
Ballston Spa Farm To Present Stunning 'Pumpkin Glow'

We are at autumn's doorstep and it is time to celebrate the season at Ellms Family Farm. If there is one thing that is at the center of all things fall and Halloween it is that versatile orange gourd, the pumpkin. If we aren't using it to flavor our morning coffee or season beers, we are carving them up to celebrate Halloween. And the jack-o-lantern is the centerpiece of the Pumpkin Glow and Light Show Drive-Thru Experience happening at Ellm's in Ballston Spa October 1st through 31st.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Altamont To Wrap Summer With One More Demo Derby

Just in case you didn't get your fill during fair season, you've got another chance to see some sweet junk heaps going at it!. Nothing screams late summer more in Upstate New York than the sweet sounds of horsepower and 2 tons of Detriot steal colliding. Typically we get our fill of demolition derbies during our Upstate New York fair season which pretty much wrapped with Labor Day weekend. But, you now have an extra opportunity to see vehicles not fit for roadway passage take each other on.
ALTAMONT, NY
Employee's Excitement Reopens Troy Restaurant After 10 Months

There have been so many sad endings to some great restaurants across the Capital Region because of the pandemic. Many had to keep their doors closed because of staffing or just because of how the pandemic took a toll on their business. For one Troy restaurant, it was the employees who rallied together to make sure Plumb Oyster Bar would reopen.
TROY, NY
